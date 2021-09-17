Skoda Kushaq Could Be Recalled Soon Due To A Faulty Fuel Pump

Published On Sep 17, 2021 06:21 PM By Tarun for Skoda Kushaq

The faulty fuel pumps are suspected to be the cause for several breakdowns

Skoda has finally rectified the several breakdown problems of Kushaq, which could be due to faulty fuel pumps.

The EPC light indicates a possible malfunction either with the accelerator pedal, throttle body, traction control or cruise control.

It has mostly affected the 115PS 1-litre Kushaq variants, which might be recalled soon.

The yet-to-be delivered units of the Kushaq will already come with improved fuel pumps.

If you’re getting the EPC (electronic power control) light, no need to worry. Just get your car to the service centre and it will be fixed for free of cost.

Many Skoda Kushaq owners are facing EPC or Electronic Power Control issues in just some days or weeks of deliveries. The manufacturer has rectified the issue as a faulty fuel pump and might be planning to issue a voluntary recall for fixing that problem. It will be fixing it with more robust fuel pumps that can adapt to India’s varying fuel quality as per the carmaker.

EPC indicates a possible malfunction in either the accelerator pedal, engine speed sensor, throttle body, traction control or cruise control. While majority of the 1-litre Kushaq variants are facing breakdown problems, even few 1.5-litre-DSG variants seem to be going through the same.

Skoda India boss Zac Hollis has confirmed that the new Kushaqs with more robust fuel pumps have been dispatched. The existing ones are expected to be recalled soon for voluntary replacement, which should completely resolve the EPC issue. So if you are getting the EPC light on your dashboard, no need to worry. You can contact your nearest service centre and get the issue rectified for free.

The Skoda Kushaq recently crossed the 10,000 bookings mark since its launch in the last week of June. The compact SUV features ventilated front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and cruise control. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, multi-collision braking, tyre pressure monitoring, and electronic stability control as standard.

It is offered with two engine options: a 115PS 1-litre and a 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. While a 6-speed manual transmission is standard, the 1-litre and 1.5-litre engines get optional 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) units, respectively.

The compact SUV is priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), rivalling the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the Volkswagen Taigun

