Mahindra XUV300 To Become The Most Powerful Sub-4m Petrol SUV

The 130PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine could be offered on all the XUV300’s trims

Mahindra first showcased this powertrain on the XUV300 Sportz at Auto Expo 2020.

This unit makes 20PS and 30Nm more than the existing 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The 6-speed MT and AMT from the existing engine will be on offer with the new 130PS mill. The AMT, though, will be provided moving forward.

Expected to sell at a slight premium over the existing XUV300 petrol, which ranges from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

If a recent Delhi RTO document is anything to go by, Mahindra could soon introduce a more powerful 1.2-litre petrol engine (130PS/230Nm) to all the XUV300’s trims. This mill showed up for the first time during Auto Expo 2020 when the carmaker showcased it on the XUV300 Sportz.

Existing 1.2-litre petrol engine

The existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, which will continue alongside the new engine, produces 110PS and 200Nm. With the 130PS-producing engine, the XUV300 will become the most powerful petrol SUV in its segment. The torque will also see a bump up of 30Nm. Moreover, the existing petrol engine’s 6-speed manual and AMT will be paired with the upcoming powertrain, however, the AMT option will be available later.

However, if the carmaker goes ahead with the XUV300 Sportz, here’s how it will be different over the standard model:

Parameter Differences/Similarities Exterior Sporty decals, red brake calipers Interior Red inserts on the centre console, steering wheel, and around the AC vents Features Identical to the top-spec XUV300, which includes dual-zone climate control, seven airbags, and a 7-inch touchscreen unit

We believe Mahindra could introduce the more powerful engine on the XUV300 soon as hinted by the homologation document. The carmaker is expected to price these variants at a small premium over the existing petrol trims, which are priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV fights it out with the likes of the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite , Kia Sonet , Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

