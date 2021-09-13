BMW X5 Gets New SportX Plus Variants

Published On Sep 13, 2021 06:46 PM By Tarun for BMW X5

The new variant is available with 3-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines

The SportX Plus petrol goes for Rs 77.90 lakh and diesel for Rs 79.50 lakh.

The new variant makes the petrol range more affordable by around Rs 10 lakh.

It gets LED headlights, smaller 19-inch alloy wheels, black/beige or black interior theme options, panoramic sunroof, and 12.3-inch touchscreen and instrument cluster displays.

Rivals the Mercedes Benz GLE and Volvo XC90.

BMW has launched new X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants, priced at Rs 77.90 lakh for the petrol and Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel engine. While the diesel engine comes with a Sport variant priced Rs 3 lakh cheaper, the petrol range now gets more affordable by around 10 lakh.

Variant Petrol Diesel Sport - Rs 76.50 lakh SportX Plus Rs 77.90 lakh Rs 79.50 lakh xLine - Rs 86.90 lakh MSport Rs 88 lakh -

The new SportX Plus variant gets LED headlights and fog lamps at the front, missing out on the top-end variants’ Laserlight technology. The cabin is available with the options of dual-tone black/beige and single-tone black themes with faux wood inserts.

The BMW X5 SportX Plus variants feature panoramic sunroof, automatic tailgate, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, park distance control, and a rear parking camera.

Safety is covered by six airbags, cornering brake control, dynamic stability and traction control, launch control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The new SportX Plus variants continue with the 340PS/450Nm 3-litre petrol and 265PS/620Nm 3-litre diesel engines, both paired to 8-speed automatic transmission. Both the powertrain options come with adaptive cruise control, drive modes (Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Adaptive) and full-time 4WD.

The BMW X5 rivals the Mercedes Benz GLE and Volvo XC90. It also gets a performance-oriented X5 M Competition variant, that’s priced at Rs 1.95 crore.

