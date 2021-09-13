All The Mahindra XUV700 Variants And The Options You Have

Modified On Sep 14, 2021 10:39 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

In this report, we list in detail all the variants offering five- and seven-seater options, manual and automatic transmissions, and AWD

The Mahindra XUV700 launch seems to be close at hand, and we now have learned more about all the SUV’s variants. Earlier, we had reported that the XUV700 would be available in four variants: MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. Now, we have deets on the seating configuration, engine and transmission options, and the availability of AWD.

The table below has the details:

Variant Fuel Transmission Seating MX Petrol Manual 5-seater Automatic 5-seater Diesel Manual 5-seater Automatic NA AX3 Petrol Manual 5-seater, 7-seater Automatic 5-seater Diesel Manual 5-seater, 7-seater Automatic 5-seater, 7-seater AX5 Petrol Manual 5-seater, 7-seater Automatic 5-seater Diesel Manual 5-seater, 7-seater Automatic 5-seater, 7-seater AX7 Petrol Manual 7-seater (Added C,T & L trims too) Automatic 7-seater (Added C,T & L trims too) Diesel Manual 7-seater (Added C,T & L trims too) Automatic 7-seater (Added C,T & L trims too) Automatic (AWD) 7-seater

Key Takeaways

The base-spec MX variant only comes as a five-seater.

The petrol-automatic combine in the AX3 and AX5 variants will only be available as a five-seater.

AWD is limited to the top-spec AX7’s diesel-automatic powertrain.

AX7 will only be available as a seven-seater. It will also have additional C (for Comfort), T (Technology), and L (Luxury) trims, which are distinct accessory packs to customise the appearance of the SUV and add various features like the optional Sony 3D sound system.

That said, the table above lists the variants homologated by Mahindra. The carmaker may not launch all on Day 1 itself; a few could be introduced later. There is a slight chance that Mahindra might homologate more combinations in the future.

The XUV700 will be a one-of-its-kind SUV, with modern-day features, a striking design, and a competitive entry-level price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra hasn’t yet revealed the prices of all the variants. But if they are priced aggressively (like its entry-level variants), it will force other carmakers to rethink their strategy, considering the XUV700 will be offering everything they do, at an equal cost or even lesser.

To find out how this upcoming Mahindra SUV compares to its rivals, head here.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price