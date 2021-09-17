The Tata Safari Now Has A Gold Edition!

Modified On Sep 17, 2021 07:08 PM By Dhruv for Tata New Safari

The Gold Edition of the Safari is only available on the top-spec manual and automatic transmission variants

The Gold Edition commands a minimum premium of Rs 1.37 lakh over the top-spec XZ+ variant.

Gold accents on the grille, door handles, roof rail, and on the boot.

Interior also gets gold highlights on the dashboard and door handles.

Genuine quilted leather seats offered.

Ventilated seats as standard for front passengers and optional for rear captain seats.

Tata Motors has launched the Gold Edition of the Safari, which will be publicly shown for the first time at the IPL being held in Dubai. The Gold Edition is available only on the top-spec XZ+ variant, although you can choose between manual and automatic transmissions. The pricing of both the models is given in the table below:

Seven Seater Prices Safari XZ+ Safari XZ+ Gold Edition Difference Manual 20.53 lakh 21.90 lakh Rs 1.37 lakh Automatic 21.81 lakh 23.18 lakh Rs 1.37 lakh Six Seater Prices Manual Rs 20.38 lakh 21.90 lakh Rs 1.52 lakh Automatic Rs 21.66 lakh Rs 23.18 lakh Rs 1.52 lakh

At a minimum premium of Rs 1.37 lakh, you get two exclusive colour options with the Safari Gold Edition: Black Gold and White Gold. While the base colour is black or white, you get golden accents on the grille, around the headlamp cluster, on the roof rails and door handles. Even the Tata logo and the ‘Safari’ lettering at the back are done up in gold.

The interior also gets a host of golden accents. The ‘Tata’ badge on the steering and the accents around the instrument cluster, side AC vents and door handles are done up in gold. You also find a white or black trim that runs across the dashboard, depending on which colour you buy.

Tata has also added some features into the mix. The Gold Edition gets diamond-quilted genuine leather seats, ventilated front seats, air purifier, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging. Customers will also have the option to spec the second-row captain seats with the ventilation feature, which will be a first in the segment.

The Rs 1.37 lakh premium sounds a bit too much for just some new upholstery and ventilated seats along with a few cosmetic updates, but with this update, Tata is trying to give the Safari the outright image of a premium vehicle.

