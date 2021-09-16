Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI With Automatic Transmission Will Soon Get 6 Airbags

Published On Sep 16, 2021 09:02 PM By Dhruv for Skoda Kushaq

The 1.5 turbo-petrol engine of the Kushaq is limited to the top-spec Style variant

When Skoda launched the Kushaq over a month ago, the Czech carmaker only offered six airbags on the top-spec Style variant, with the 1.5 TSI engine paired to a manual transmission.

Skoda will, however, soon offer six airbags with the 1.5 TSI AT Style variant as well, its most expensive variant. It will also see the addition of a tyre pressure monitoring system which was also previously limited to the manual transmission option. The Style variant is also offered with the 1-litre turbo-petrol automatic powertrain but that is unlikely to get these additional features and will remain the more affordable option.

Other safety features on the Skoda Kushaq include the electronic stability program, multi collision braking, hill hold control (automatic only), electronic differential lock, brake disc wiping and roll over protection.

The 1.5 Style AT variant is currently priced at Rs 17.59 lakh while the 1.5 Style MT is priced at Rs 16.20 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India). The increase in the number of airbags and the added TPMS system, the price for the automatic option will increase. You can expect a premium of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for these additional features. The Kushaq’s rivals, namely the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, both offer six airbags in their top variants, as will the upcoming MG Astor.

