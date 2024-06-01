Published On Jun 01, 2024 09:48 AM By Dipan for Tata Altroz Racer

The last week of May 2024 saw a significant launch from Porsche, as well as glimpses of the Tata Altroz Racer and the Mahindra XUV.e8's interior. We also learned about a significant milestone reached by the Skoda-VW group and saw some spy shots of the upcoming Tata Curvv. Here's a quick recap of the top news from the last week:

Altroz Racer Teased

Following extensive testing on our roads, Tata Motors has released a few teasers for the upcoming Altroz Racer, confirming that this hot hatch will be available soon. Customers can now reserve the Altroz Racer offline at select Tata dealerships for a nominal fee of up to Rs 21,000, which may vary depending on the dealership. The Tata Altroz Racer will feature updated design elements outside as well as inside, and also the Nexon’s 120PS making turbo-petrol engine.

Mahindra XUV.e8 components patented

The Mahindra XUV.e8, an all-electric version of the Mahindra XUV700, has been spotted on test several times recently. Mahindra has now filed a patent for a new steering wheel design and a 3-screen integrated dashboard layout. According to the design patent image, the steering wheel will have an octagonal shape with two spokes. Mahindra is also likely to include an illuminated logo in the centre of the steering wheel. The automaker has also patented a three-screen dashboard configuration that includes the instrument cluster, an infotainment screen, and a separate screen for the front passenger.

Tata Curvv spied

Pictures of test mules of Tata Curvv coupe-SUV have been making the rounds on the internet for some time. This time, however, we got a glimpse of the taillights of the SUV. The spy shots reveal that it will get similar connected LED taillights as seen on the concept in February 2024. These taillights will likely feature welcome and goodbye animations, along with a sequential effect for the turn indicators, similar to those on some facelifted Tata cars like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

Skoda-VW Has Produced Over 15 Lakh Cars In India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has produced over 15 lakh cars in India, with 3 lakh units of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, and Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus collectively. The group has also produced over 3.8 lakh engines at their Chakan plant. The Skoda-VW Group has also exported 30 percent of its made-in-India vehicles to more than 40 countries.

Porsche 911 Carrera and GTS launched in India

Porsche has launched the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS at Rs 1.99 crore and Rs 2.75 crore, respectively. Bookings for both models are open, and deliveries are expected to start by the end of this year. The 911 Carrera gets a revamped 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that produces 394 PS and 450 Nm. The 911 Carrera 4 GTS gets a new 3.6-litre turbocharged T-hybrid engine that produces 541 PS and 610 Nm. The exterior of the GTS features active-aero components at the front and sports exhaust at the rear. Inside, these new 911s get a fully digital driver’s display and an updated infotainment system.

Audi Q6 e-tron Performance variant unveiled

Audi has unveiled a new Q6 Performance variant in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, with a single motor on offer. It gets a 100 kWh battery paired with an electric motor placed on the rear axle that produces 326 PS. It offers 641 km of range and sprints from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. This new Performance variant will sit below the Q6 e-tron Quattro and SQ6 e-tron. Interiors have not been revealed, but it is expected to carry the same cabin and features as the other Q6 e-Tron variants.