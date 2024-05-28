Published On May 28, 2024 01:39 PM By Samarth for Mahindra XUV e8

The electric version of the XUV 700 will feature a distinctive three-screen setup complemented by a uniquely shaped 2-spoke steering wheel.

The Mahindra XUV.e8, the all-electric derivative of the Mahindra XUV700, has been spotted a few times on test recently. Mahindra is gearing up to launch it later this year and it has filed several design patents, revealing few interior elements of this upcoming electric SUV.

New Steering and dashboard revealed

The design patent image reveals that Mahindra is set to introduce an octagonal 2-spoke steering wheel with the XUV.e8, differentiating it from the three-spoke steering wheel found in the regular XUV700. As seen on newer Tata SUVs, including the Harrier-Safari duo, Mahindra is also likely to provide an illuminated logo in the centre of the new 2-spoke steering wheel.

Another feature Mahindra has patented for the XUV.e8 is a three-screen setup on the dashboard, which includes the instrument cluster, the infotainment screen, and a dedicated screen for the front passenger. There isn’t much information available about the screen size yet, but it may be powered by Mahindra’s Adrenox software only.

Expected Features

The XUV700 EV is expected to get features like connected car tech, multi-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, and panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, it will come equipped with up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and some Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

The XUV.e8 is the electric version of the XUV700, and it will be offered with 2 battery pack options: a 60 kWh and 80 kWh. It can offer a WLTP-claimed range of up to 450 km. The unit will be mated to both single and dual motor setups. Its platform will support both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. The former will have an output of up to 285 PS, while the latter will produce up to 394 PS. It will also be able to support fast charging capabilities of up to 175 kW.

Expected Launch, Price and Rivals

Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to launch in December 2024, with prices likely to start from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the BYD Atto 3, while serving as a premium alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

