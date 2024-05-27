Published On May 27, 2024 06:34 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The teaser confirms that the Altroz Racer will come in a new orange-black dual-tone exterior shade, while featuring the same alloy wheels as the regular model

Tata first showcased the Altroz Racer at the 2023 Auto Expo, and later at Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2024.

The Altroz Racer will come with the same 120 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Nexon; expected to get both manual and automatic options.

To get new features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, and ventilated front seats.

Its safety kit will include six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of its launch in June 2024, the Tata Altroz Racer has been teased for the first time. The Altroz Racer made its first appearance at the 2023 Auto Expo, and later on it was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. Apart from a slightly more powerful turbo-petrol engine, the sportier version of the Altroz is set to receive additional features as well.

What We Saw In The Teaser

The teaser only showcases the half profile of the Tata Altroz Racer. It gets a new orange-black colour scheme, and also an extended rear spoiler for a sportier appeal. The design of the alloy wheels however remains same as before, but they have been finished in black on the Altroz Racer.

Other Expected Changes

The Altroz Racer will also feature styling elements to enhance its sporty appearance compared to the regular Altroz. These changes would likely include revised grille and dual-tip exhaust. It is also expected to get dual white stripes running from the hood to the end of the roof, as seen in recent spy shots.

To Get More Features

The Tata Altroz Racer will also come with additional features over the regular Altroz. The updates include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, new 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, heads up display, and wireless phone charging. The safety net will also be enhanced by the inclusion of six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

More Powerful Turbo-petrol Engine

The Altroz Racer will use the more powerful turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon. Its specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected)

Over the regular Altroz, its sportier version will feature a new 6-speed manual transmission, while it could also be equipped with a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Tata already sells a turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz with the suffix ‘i-Turbo’, which uses the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / 140 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Altroz Racer is expected to be sold alongside the Altroz i-Turbo.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

