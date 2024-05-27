Modified On May 27, 2024 06:08 PM By Dipan for Skoda Slavia

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has produced over 15 lakh cars in India, with 3 lakh units of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, and Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus collectively.

The Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group's portfolio currently includes the Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Superb, as well as the Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan. Now, both carmakers, together, have achieved several significant milestones, including those in vehicle manufacturing, engine production, and exports. Here are the specifics of these milestones:

Over 15 lakh vehicles made in the Chakan plant

Since 2009, the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group has produced 15 lakh vehicles in the country, beginning with the Skoda Fabia hatchback. This achievement includes iconic Volkswagen group models such as the VW Vento and Polo, and Skoda Rapid, as well as newer models based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, such as the VW Taigun and Virtus, and Skoda Kushaq and Slavia.

Over 3.8 lakh engines locally made in the Chakan plant

The engine shop at the Chakan plant for the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group has been operational for ten years. The group has produced over 3.8 lakh engines at the plant. This achievement is further emphasised by the fact that most of the 1-litre TSI engine's components are manufactured in India.

More than 3 lakh vehicles are manufactured under India 2.0 project

The company also claims to have produced over 3 lakh vehicles as part of its India 2.0 project. Under this project, the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India group designed and manufactured the VW Taigun and Virtus, as well as the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, all of which are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.

It exported 30 per cent of its cars to 40 countries

The group has also exported 30 percent of its made-in-India vehicles to more than 40 countries, making India its fourth-largest export hub globally.

