The Tata Curvv will likely get welcome and goodbye animation with its connected LED DRLs and tail lights as seen on other Tata cars

Tata Curvv spied with similar connected LED taillights as seen on concept from in February 2024

Expected to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Its safety kit could include a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Likely to come with 125 PS 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) and 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Launch expected in the second half of 2024, could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv is the next big launch from the automaker to make its entry into compact SUV space in India. The Curvv is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year, and test mules have been spotted with increasing frequency as we near the production-ready debut. Recent spy shots of the Tata Curvv that surfaced on the internet provide a glimpse of its connected LED tail lights.

The connected lighting design was showcased on the pre-production concept as well, displayed at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. These taillights will likely feature welcome and goodbye animations, along with a sequential effect for the turn indicators, similar to those on some facelifted Tata cars like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari.

Though the front end of the Curvv hasn't been captured this time, based on previous spy shots and the showcase earlier this year, it will feature full-width connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations as well.

Expected Features

Features on board the Tata Curvv could include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, it will get six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC). The Curvv is also expected to come with a full suite of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Powertrains

With the Tata Curvv, the automaker will debut its new 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine, while also borrowing the diesel powertrain from the Tata Nexon.

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* (expected) 6-speed MT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv will go on sale in India in the second half of 2024, likely to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Citroen Basalt, while it will also take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

