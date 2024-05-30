Modified On May 30, 2024 06:03 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz Racer will be the sportier version of the regular Altroz which will get cosmetic changes like updated grille and blacked out alloy wheels

Customers can reserve the Altroz Racer for a token amount of up to Rs 21,000.

The Altroz Racer will come with a more powerful 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Will get a 6-speed manual transmission, while it will also likely have the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

To get new features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree camera heads-up display, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

Launch slated for June 2024; prices to likely start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Tata Altroz Racer is all set to go on sale in India in June 2024, ready to take on the Hyundai i20 N Line. Ahead of its launch, customers can now also reserve the Altroz Racer offline at select Tata dealerships for a token amount of up to Rs 21,000, which may vary depending on the dealership. Tata will announce the prices for the sportier version of the Altroz in June 2024. Here’s what you can expect upon its launch.

Sportier Looks

The Altroz Racer will have the same design overall as the standard model with some styling elements to enhance its sporty appearance. These changes would likely include revised grille and dual-tip exhaust. It is also expected to get dual white stripes running from the hood to the end of the roof, as shown in one of the recent teasers. It will also have a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders.

Inside, there will be no changes to the cabin save for the different black leatherette seat upholstery with ‘Racer’ graphics. It will also get themed ambient lighting which will be different from that of its regular version.

More Features

The Altroz Racer will get additional features over its regular counterpart. These include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and heads up display. The ‘Racer’ version of the Altroz will also get a 360-degree camera and six airbags.

More Powerful Turbo-petrol

Over the standard version of the Altroz, its ‘Racer’ version will get a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from Tata Nexon. Its specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT (expected)

This engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, and it could also get the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Tata currently offers the Altroz with a turbo-petrol variant labeled 'i-Turbo,' featuring a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (producing 110 PS / 140 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

