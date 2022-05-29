Published On May 29, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna 2022

The past week’s updates included the Kia EV6’s launch date reveal, the first full look at the 2022 Hyundai Venue, and the name confirmation of Toyota’s new SUV

In the last full week of May, we got updates on the name of Toyota’s new compact SUV, BMW launched its first electric sedan in India, and Kia confirmed the EV6’s launch date.

Here are all the updates that made headlines in the last week:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition Launched…Again: Hyundai has re-launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, which slots in between the second-from-base Magna and second-to-top Sportz trims. It gets a few cosmetic tweaks and feature changes and carries on with no changes in the powertrain department.

2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza Is Finally Going On Sale Soon: The 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza has been under development for a while now, and we can now confirm that its launch is coming up real soon. Maruti has given it a complete overhaul in terms of design and features and will price it at a premium over the outgoing model.

Toyota D22 SUV Now Has A Name: In June, we will get to see the new compact SUV being readied by Toyota. We have exclusively got to know that the production-ready SUV will be called ‘Hyryder’.

Maruti’s Take On Making Six Airbags Mandatory For Entry-level Models: The government’s mandate of making six airbags mandatory in all cars will come into effect from October 2022. However, Maruti is sceptical about it as this move could potentially lead to discontinuation of its entry-level cars.

BMW i4 Launched In India: BMW has brought its first all-electric sedan, the i4, to India. It has a battery pack larger than the iX’s, with a WLTP-rated range of up to 590km. The carmaker is offering it in a single rear-wheel drive variant in India.

Mahindra Scorpio N Power Figures Revealed And Scorpio Classic Spied Again: In yet another exclusive news, we brought to you the power outputs of both the petrol and diesel engines of the new Mahindra Scorpio N. That said, the carmaker will be offering the SUV with the same petrol and diesel engines found on the Thar and XUV700. In related news, we have spied the Scorpio Classic again, this time in the top-spec S11 trim.

Kia EV6 Launch Date And Euro NCAP Score Out: The EV6 will mark the beginning of Kia’s EV journey in India. Kia has now confirmed that the electric crossover will go on sale on June 2, and its bookings are now underway. Its Euro NCAP crash test rating was also revealed recently.

Skoda Slavia-Kushaq To Lose Out On The Bigger Touchscreen: All carmakers globally are struggling to cope up with the ongoing chip shortage and have had to take some unwanted calls. Skoda India has done just that and it has specified that the Slavia-Kushaq duo won’t be featuring a 10-inch touchscreen system anymore. However, the SUV’s Monte Carlo trim has been excluded from this move.

SIAM Seeking Reduction In CNG Prices: Following the price reduction of petrol and diesel, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has sought a reduction in CNG prices, which have shot up exponentially in the last seven months.

Facelifted Hyundai Venue Leaked Via 3D Model: Hyundai is likely to launch the facelifted Venue on June 16. Ahead of its price announcement, the new model has leaked online via 3D model.

Hindustan Motors Planning To Revive The Ambassador Nameplate: India’s iconic family sedan, the Ambassador, might make a comeback soon. If everything goes as planned, we might get to see it on our roads by 2024.

Third-party Insurance Premium To Go Up: The Central government has issued a draft notification suggesting that the third-party car insurance premium could go up soon. It will be applicable to both ICE-powered and electric vehicles.

Hyundai Creta N Line Teased: Hyundai Brazil has put out a teaser hinting at the introduction of the N Line models in the market. The Creta is also suspected to be a part of the sportier-looking models’ line-up and could head to India as well.