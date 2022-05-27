Published On May 27, 2022 12:34 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

This sportier-looking version of the SUV will continue to carry on with the 10-inch unit borrowed from the standard model’s top-spec Style trim

The Slavia and standard Kushaq will get downsized 8-inch touchscreens.

Skoda offers the Kushaq Monte Carlo with the same features as the SUV’s Style trim.

The Monte Carlo trim gets cosmetic changes inside and out.

It can be had with both turbo-petrol engine options of the standard model.

Skoda retails it from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda had recently confirmed that it is downsizing the touchscreen infotainment of the Slavia and Kushaq from the 10-inch unit to an 8-inch system. Fortunately, this move won’t hamper the infotainment setup available in the SUV’s Monte Carlo version.

The Monte Carlo model is based on the standard Kushaq’s range-topping Style trim. Hence, the former gets all the bells and whistles of the Style variants including the 10-inch touchscreen system.

The carmaker has made some cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior including ‘Monte Carlo’ badges and chrome deletion for blacked-out elements. Inside, the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets an all-black cabin theme with red highlights on the dashboard, centre console, and a black-red treatment for the seats.

Skoda has provided the SUV’s Monte Carlo version with both 115PS/178Nm 1-litre and 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options. While both engines get a 6-speed MT as standard, a 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT are their respective automatic transmission options.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo is priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). While it doesn’t have any direct rivals, the standard SUV takes on the likes of the MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Hyundai Creta.

