Modified On May 27, 2022 04:43 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta 2022

If launched, it would be the third N Line model for India after the i20 and the upcoming facelifted Venue

Hyundai Brazil has teased the ‘N Line’ models out of which one could include the Creta.

Just like the i20, the SUV would undergo a sporty cosmetic treatment inside and out.

Should continue with its existing 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT.

The suspension and steering might be tweaked for a better ride quality and handling.

To be launched in Brazil in June; India debut expected with the facelift.

Hyundai Motor Brasil has put out a teaser, which confirms the introduction of the N Line models in the South American market this June. We’re suspecting that the Creta will be one of the models to go through the sporty treatment, and then possibly head to the Indian market as well.

(Facelifted Hyundai Creta for reference)

The N Line will be based on the facelifted Creta, which will debut in India in early 2023. Just like the i20 N Line, the Creta will get more aggressive and sporty cosmetic upgrades. It could get a new grille with the ‘N Line’ badging, sharper bumpers, sportier alloys, bumper extensions, and red inserts all over to complete the makeover. The upcoming Venue will be the second N Line model in India and it would give us a better idea on how Hyundai plans to extend its N Line treatment to SUVs.

The interior layout would also witness sportier touches with aluminium pedals, an all-black theme with leather seats, red inserts and stitching, and an exclusive ‘N Line’ steering wheel.

On the features front, the Creta N Line won’t get anything extra. Since it’ll be based on the top-spec variants, it will feature goodies including a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver display, full LED lighting, a large touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, six airbags, and electronic stability control.

Hyundai is planning to introduce advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in India, which will be offered on models such as the Creta, Alcazar and the new Tucson. The full ADAS suite will include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, high-beam assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and rear collision warning.

(Hyundai i20 N Line)

The powertrain options (for the Brazil-spec) are yet to be confirmed. In India, the Hyundai Creta N Line could continue with its existing 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, which comes paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch auto). For a more engaging drive, the N Line could also receive a tweaked suspension setup and a heavier steering wheel, which is also seen on the i20 N Line.

The Hyundai Creta N Line would rival the other sportier-looking versions of its rival compact SUVs - Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, Volkswagen Taigun GT, and Kia Seltos X Line. The 150PS Kushaq and Taigun, however, would still be the most powerful SUVs in their segment.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price