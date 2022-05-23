Modified On May 23, 2022 04:09 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The new sportier-looking variant gets cosmetic upgrades and features over the second-to-base Magna variant

Demands Rs 20,000 over the Magna variant.

Gets new wheel caps with bigger 15-inch wheels, roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, and gloss black radiator grille.

The interior is now covered in an all-black shade with red inserts.

Gets a new 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment (W/O Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and electric folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators.

Paired with the existing 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, with 5-speed manual and AMT options.

Hyundai has re-introduced the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition. It’s wedged between the second-to-base Magna and second-to-top Sportz variant. Do note that it was launched back in 2020 as well, but was shortly discontinued.

Gearbox Corporate Edition Magna Difference Manual Rs 6.29 lakh Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 20,000 AMT Rs 6.98 lakh Rs 6.78 lakh Rs 20,000

The Corporate Edition offers gunmetal-styled wheel caps with bigger 15-inch wheels, roof rails, rear chrome garnish, black painted ORVMs, gloss black radiator grille, and the ‘Corporate’ emblem. The cabin now gets an all-black interior theme with red colour inserts for the seats, AC vents, and gearbox instead of the dual-tone grey shade.

In terms of features, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition gains a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment (without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) with navigation through smart mirroring and electric folding ORVMs mounted with LED turn indicators. Other features are of the Magna variant, including dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, LED DRLs, steering mounted audio and phone controls, rear AC vents, and driver seat height adjustment.

The Nios Corporate Edition continues with the hatchback’s existing 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. It can be opted with 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The hatchback also gets the option of CNG, but only for the Magna and Sportz variants. It had a diesel engine as well, which was recently discontinued.

The Grand i10 Nios retails from Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Swif, Citroen C3 and Renault Triber.

