Hyundai Is Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 40,000 This February

Customers can also get extra Rs 5,000 as a scrappage bonus in addition to exchange bonus by submitting certificate of deposit (COD)

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 40,000 this month is available on the Hyundai Verna.

Get savings of up to Rs 25,000 on the Hyundai Exter.

The Hyundai Venue can be had with benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

Customers can save up to Rs 20,000 on the Hyundai i20 N Line.

All offers are valid till the end of February 2025.

In case you are planning to buy a Hyundai car this February, the automaker has rolled out its set offers applicable across ICE portfolio. The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate bonus on some models. Note that Hyundai is not offering any discount with the recently launched Creta Electric and Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000

The above mentioned discounts are available on the regular petrol manual variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

Customers looking for the CNG and AMT variants receive a lower cash discount of Rs 15,000 while other offers remain unaffected.

The base-spec Era variant gets the lowest cash discount of Rs 5,000, while other offers remain the same.

The Grand i10 Nios is priced between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 8.62 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

All the CNG variants, save for the E CNG variant, are offered with the above discounts.

Meanwhile, the base-spec E CNG can be had with Rs 10,000 cash discount. The automaker has only offered it with a corporate bonus of Rs 3,000.

That said, all the petrol variants are available with Rs 15,000 cash discount while other offers remain unchanged.

The Hyundai Aura is priced from Rs 6.54 lakh to Rs 9.11 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

All the petrol variants (except the lower-spec EX and EX (O) variant) are being offered with the above mentioned offers.

That said, the CNG variants are available with a Rs 15,000 cash discount while exchange bonus remains the same.

The automaker has missed on offering the corporate bonus with this micro SUV.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.50 lakh.

Hyundai i20/i20 N Line

Offers Amount Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 N Line Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 N/A Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000 Rs 20,000

The manual variants of the Hyundai i20 are being offered with the above discounts. Meanwhile, the CVT variants of the hatchback can be held with Rs 15,000 as cash discount.

That said, all the variants of the sportier version of i20, the i20 N Line, are offered with Rs 20,000 as discount.

The automaker doesn’t offer any corporate discount with these two models.

The i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.25 lakh.

The i20 N Line has a price range of between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh.

Hyundai Venue/Venue N Line

Offers Amount Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue N Line Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 30,000

The cash discount for the regular variants of the Hyundai Venue can only be had with its turbo-petrol variants.

Save for the mid-spec S Plus, S Plus (O) manual, and Adventure edition variants, other 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol variants of the SUV get a reduced cash benefit of Rs 15,000.

Note that the mid-spec S Plus, S Plus (O) manual and Adventure edition variants of the regular Venue still come with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

The benefits mentioned above for the Hyundai Venue N Line are applicable across the board.

Prices for the Hyundai Venue range from Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.62 lakh.

The Venue N Line is priced between Rs 12.15 lakh and Rs 13.97 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

Benefits mentioned above are applicable across all the variants of the Hyundai Verna.

The Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs 11.07 lakh and Rs 17.55 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000

The offers mentioned above are only applicable on diesel variants of the Hyundai Tucson.

Hyundai is not offering any corporate discount with its flagship ICE (internal combustion engine) SUV this month.

No benefits are being offered with the petrol variants of the SUV.

The prices for the Hyundai Tucson ranges between Rs 29.27 lakh and Rs 34.35 lakh.

Notes

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on the state or city. Please contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

