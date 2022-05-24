Modified On May 24, 2022 07:31 PM By Sonny

The Skoda models will see their 10-inch central displays replaced with 8-inch alternatives

Skoda will be ditching its new 10-inch infotainment touchscreen due to semiconductor shortage.

Kushaq and Slavia to get an 8-inch touchscreen unit.

Skoda offered the larger screen from the mid-spec variants of the Kushaq and Slavia.

Base variants of both models are fitted with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment systems.

It is unclear if the brand will offer a rebate to customers who already paid for their new cars expecting the larger screen.

The ongoing global semiconductor shortage has struck Skoda’s equipment list once again. Both the Slavia and Kushaq will get a downsized 8-inch infotainment touchscreen instead of the 10-inch unit.

Skoda has responded to our query and elaborated on the matter with the following statement, “In light of the continued semiconductor shortage, we have made some minor updates to the equipment in our INDIA 2.0 cars w.e.f. 1st June onwards, so that our customers face no undue delays in taking delivery of their ŠKODA. Customers will be apprised of the feature updates by their dealers.”

Skoda debuted its 10-inch touchscreen on the Kushaq. Its slick operation was one of the highlights of the new age Skoda models in India. This system included connected car tech and wireless compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It was offered from the mid-spec Ambition trim in both the Kushaq and Slavia.

It is not yet known what features, if any, will be compromised with the new 8-inch unit. We are yet to take a first look at the expected infotainment system. It is expected to be an infotainment display from the global Skoda lineup and not an aftermarket fitting. Meanwhile, the base variants of these Skoda models are offered with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It’ll also be interesting to see if Skoda will offer any rebate to customers who’ve already paid for a Kushaq or Slavia with the 10-inch unit.

This is not the first time Skoda buyers have been affected by the paucity of semiconductor chips. Previously, the Kushaq lost the auto-folding ORVM feature for a brief period. It seems that Skoda plans to bring back the 10-inch infotainment unit once the supply disruption has been brought under control.

Both the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia recently underwent price hikes with the SUV starting at Rs 11.29 lakh and the sedan at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on this developing situation.