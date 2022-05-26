Published On May 26, 2022 01:19 PM By Sonny for BMW i4

The i4 has a claimed range of up to 590km and is available only in a single trim

The i4 is BMW’s first electric sedan offering and second EV model in India.

Its eDrive40 variant gets a single rear-wheel-drive motor producing 340PS/430Nm.

The single, fully-loaded trim gets the curved integrated display for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

The i4 also comes with multi-zone climate control, plush upholstery, powered front seats and parking assists.

It has no direct rivals in India as it sits below the likes of the Porsche Taycan.

The BMW i4 is entering the Indian market in a single rear-wheel-drive variant, the i4 eDrive40. It is the carmaker’s first all-electric sedan offering, and the first of its segment in India, and is introductory priced at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Its deliveries will start from July.

The i4 uses a 83.9kWh battery pack, larger than the one found in the iX electric SUV. It is good enough for a WLTP (World Harmonized Lightweight Vehicle Test Procedure) certified range of up to 590km. The eDrive40 has a single electric motor driving the rear wheels with a peak performance output of 340PS and 430Nm. It comes with air suspension which has been cleverly tuned for sporty driving dynamics that factor in the added weight of the electric powertrain.

BMW offers the i4 with plenty of premium comforts such as tri-zone climate control, plush perforated upholstery, and its new curved display with the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other noteworthy items in the equipment list include cruise control with braking, semi-automated parking assistant systems, powered tailgate, and power adjustable front seats. The i4 eDrive40 also gets a Harman Kardon sound system with 17 speakers as standard.

The safety package of the i4 comprises six airbags, dynamic traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The single variant on offer gets sporty cosmetic details as standard such as the gloss black air curtains, matt black rear diffuser, chrome finish around the grille, and 17-inch dual-tone aerodynamic wheels. Since it is based on the regular 4 Series Gran Coupe, its charging port is positioned where the fuel-filler cap would be. The standard colour options on offer for the i4 are Black Sapphire, Skyscraper Grey, and Mineral White.

The BMW i4 has a peak charging capacity of up to 205kW that could top up the battery pack in 30 minutes. The 50kW DC chargers will add 100 kilometres in 18 minutes, while charging up to 80 percent in 83 minutes. However, it is expected to most commonly be charged by owners using an 11kW BMW wallbox for a full charge in 8.5 hours. BMW is offering DC fast charging at its dealerships across 34 cities.

The BMW i4 rivals the likes of Volvo XC40 Recharge and the upcoming Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.