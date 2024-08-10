Published On Aug 10, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

The luxury models, two from Mercedes-Benz and one from Lamborghini, were also launched in the last week

The last week was mainly all about SUV-coupe models. Tata led the charge with the launch of the Curvv EV and the reveal of its ICE version, marking a significant entry into the SUV-coupe market. Citroen followed it up with the launch of the Basalt. Meanwhile, Mahindra teased the interior of the upcoming Thar Roxx, and MG provided a sneak peek at its forthcoming Windsor EV’s cabin as well. Here’s a quick summary of the top news from this past week:

Tata Curvv EV Launched

The Tata Curvv has been launched in India as the first mass-market SUV-coupe. It comes at an introductory price lower than the top variants of compact SUVs. Its bookings are set to commence shortly, with deliveries to commence towards the end of this month. The all-electric SUV-coupe has even reached dealerships with test drives set to begin soon.

Tata Curvv ICE Unveiled

The ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Tata Curvv was also revealed alongside the EV’s launch. We've outlined the variant-wise features, powertrains, and colour options for this model as well, along with 15 detailed images of the car, ahead of its launch slated next month.

Citroen Basalt Launched

The Citroen Basalt, a direct rival to the Tata Curvv, has also been launched. Bookings for this SUV-coupe are now open, and it has arrived at some dealerships, with test drives likely to begin soon.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Teased

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx is being geared up for its imminent launch, with the carmaker offering a sneak peek at its interior and features. The teaser confirms that the Roxx will introduce several new features to the ‘Thar’ nameplate.

MG Windsor EV Teaser

MG India has announced that its third EV, the Windsor EV, will be launched during the festive season. To build anticipation among new car buyers, the company has revealed a teaser of the car’s cabin, showing a unique comfort feature.

Renault Kwid EV Spied

An all-electric version of the new Renault Kwid hatchback, known overseas as the Dacia Spring EV, was recently spotted testing in India. It is expected to launch in the country in 2026.

Maruti Alto K10 Recalled

Maruti recently issued a recall for several units of its entry-level Alto K10 hatchback to address a technical defect. The Indian marque, however, hasn’t given the specifics of when the affected models were produced.

New Mercedes-Benz Cars Launched

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe and the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in India. The CLE Cabriolet is the third open-top model in India, and the AMG GLC 43 is the most powerful variant in the GLC SUV’s lineup in our market.

Lamborghini Urus SE Launched

The Lamborghini Urus SE, with a V8 turbocharged plug-in hybrid engine and an EV-only range of up to 60 km, has been launched in India. The SUV also features minor design tweaks compared to the Urus S and Urus Performante variants, and a cabin inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto.

