All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Curvv: A Look At The Variant-wise Features On Offer

Modified On Aug 09, 2024 08:18 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

  • 2.8K Views
  • Write a comment

Tata will offer the Curvv in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished

Tata Curvv variant-wise features explained

On the sidelines of the Tata Curvv EV’s launch, the Indian marque also displayed the production-ready version of the standard Tata Curvv. Tata revealed various details about the Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) model, including its variants, engine options, and its launch date as well. The Curvv ICE will be available in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, And Accomplished. Tata will reveal the prices of the regular Curvv on September 2. In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise features that will be on offer with the Curvv ICE:

Tata Curvv Smart

Tata Curvv 6 airbags

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-fitting door handles with a small light bar

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated ‘Tata’ logo

  • Rear cabin lamp

  • All four power windows

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Manual AC

  • Central locking

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Fully folding rear seats

  • Steering-mounted controls for instrument cluster

  • Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

  • None

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seatbelt for all passengers

  • Hill-hold assist

  • ABS with EBD

Although the entry-level Smart variant of the Tata Curvv gets more than just the basics, it misses out on an infotainment unit altogether. That said, there’s a strong focus on its safety net, which includes six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, and ESP. In terms of exterior and interior, it gets all-LED lighting and the 2-spoke steering wheel as seen on the newer Tata SUVs.

Tata Curvv Pure Plus (over Smart)

Tata Curvv paddle shifters

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Sharkfin antenna

  • 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers

  • 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated ‘Tata’ logo

  • Centre console with armrest

  • Leather-wrapped gear selector (DCT only)

  • Cruise control

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

  • Paddle shifters (DCT only)

  • Touch-based climate controls

  • Type-A and Type-C USB chargers

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wired)

  • 4-speaker music system

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • Voice commands

  • Reversing camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

With the 1-above-base Pure Plus, you can get some additional comfort and convenience features, along with a basic infotainment unit and a couple more safety tech. It still doesn’t get alloy wheels, auto-LED headlights or any of the more sought-after equipment, including a sunroof.

Tata Curvv Pure Plus S (over Pure Plus)

Tata Curvv voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • 17-inch steel wheels with stylised covers

  • None

  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

  • None

  • Rain-sensing wipers

Tata is offering the option of a panoramic sunroof from the mid-spec Pure Plus S variant. Over the regular variant, the Pure Plus S also comes with a couple of useful features such as auto-LED headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Curvv Creative (over Pure Plus S)

Tata Curvv push-button start/stop

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Bi-functional full-LED headlights

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Height-adjustable front seatbelts

  • Auto AC

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Cooled glove box

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker music system (including 4 tweeters)

  • Wifi connectivity

  • Rear defogger

The mid-spec Creative variant is focussed on offering more comfort, convenience and tech features over the previous Pure Plus S variant. It gets niceties such as a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment unit, auto AC, and an 8-speaker music system.

Also Check Out: Take A Look At The Tata Curvv In These 12 Real-life Images

Tata Curvv Creative S (over Creative)

Tata Curvv auto-LED headlights

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • None

  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof

  • None

  • Rain-sensing wipers

The only additions here are a few convenience and safety features, including a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and rain-sensing wipers, compared to the regular Creative variant.

Tata Curvv Creative Plus S (over Creative S)

Tata Curvv digital driver display

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Dynamic turn indicators

  • Front centre positioning lamp

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • Dual-tone roof

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leatherette inserts on dashboard and door pads

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • Chrome inside door handles

  • Leather-wrapped gear selector

  • Luggage lamp

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 1-touch up/down driver-side power window

  • Harman AudioworX

  • 360-degree camera system with blind view monitor

  • Hill-descent control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

Tata has elevated the premiumness of the Curvv inside and out from this variant onwards as it gets connected LED tail lights, a fully digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera. That said, it doesn’t get the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats or even wireless phone charging.

Tata Curvv Accomplished S (over Creative Plus S)

Tata Curvv wireless phone charging

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • Leatherette seats

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Leatherette front centre armrest

  • Rear seat with reclining option

  • 6-way power-adjustable front seat

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting

  • Height-adjustable co-driver seat

  • Air purifier with AQI display

  • Wireless phone charging

  • 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system (including 1 subwoofer)

  • JBL sound modes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (only with the 125 PS turbo-petrol and diesel engines)

  • Rear disc brakes (only with the 125 PS turbo-petrol and diesel engines)

With the higher-spec Accomplished S variant, Tata has amped up the premiumness quotient thanks to a plethora of comfort, convenience and safety features on offer. Clever additions include rear seats with reclining option, electronic parking brake, and wireless phone charging.

Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A (over Accomplished S)

Tata Curvv 12.3-inch touchscreen

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Dynamic front  LED DRLs and tail lights with welcome and goodbye function

  • None

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Xpress cooling

  • Powered tailgate with gesture control

  • Connected car tech

  • Alexa connectivity

  • Level-2 ADAS (including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and traffic sign recognition)

The range-topping Accomplished Plus A variant promises the full premium experience on the Curvv ICE. It gets all the bells and whistles that is being offered by Tata which includes the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrains On Offer

Tata will be providing the Curvv ICE with three engine options, details of which are given below:

Specification

1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (new)

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

125 PS

120 PS

118 PS

Torque

225 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

To help you pick the correct variant of choice, we have also detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options in our separate story.

Expected Price And Competition

Tata Curvv rear

The Tata Curvv is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish option to compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Honda ElevateVolkswagen Taigun, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv

Read Full News

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Curvv: A Look At The Variant-wise Features On Offer
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience