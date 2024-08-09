Modified On Aug 09, 2024 08:18 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

Tata will offer the Curvv in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished

On the sidelines of the Tata Curvv EV’s launch, the Indian marque also displayed the production-ready version of the standard Tata Curvv. Tata revealed various details about the Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) model, including its variants, engine options, and its launch date as well. The Curvv ICE will be available in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, And Accomplished. Tata will reveal the prices of the regular Curvv on September 2. In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise features that will be on offer with the Curvv ICE:

Tata Curvv Smart

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-fitting door handles with a small light bar

16-inch steel wheels 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated ‘Tata’ logo

Rear cabin lamp All four power windows

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Manual AC

Central locking

Auto-dimming IRVM

Height-adjustable driver seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Fully folding rear seats

Steering-mounted controls for instrument cluster

Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport) None 6 airbags

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelt for all passengers

Hill-hold assist

ABS with EBD

Although the entry-level Smart variant of the Tata Curvv gets more than just the basics, it misses out on an infotainment unit altogether. That said, there’s a strong focus on its safety net, which includes six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, and ESP. In terms of exterior and interior, it gets all-LED lighting and the 2-spoke steering wheel as seen on the newer Tata SUVs.

Tata Curvv Pure Plus (over Smart)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Sharkfin antenna

16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated ‘Tata’ logo

Centre console with armrest

Leather-wrapped gear selector (DCT only) Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Paddle shifters (DCT only)

Touch-based climate controls

Type-A and Type-C USB chargers 7-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wired)

4-speaker music system

Bluetooth connectivity

Voice commands Reversing camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

With the 1-above-base Pure Plus, you can get some additional comfort and convenience features, along with a basic infotainment unit and a couple more safety tech. It still doesn’t get alloy wheels, auto-LED headlights or any of the more sought-after equipment, including a sunroof.

Tata Curvv Pure Plus S (over Pure Plus)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED headlights

17-inch steel wheels with stylised covers None Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof None Rain-sensing wipers

Tata is offering the option of a panoramic sunroof from the mid-spec Pure Plus S variant. Over the regular variant, the Pure Plus S also comes with a couple of useful features such as auto-LED headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Curvv Creative (over Pure Plus S)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 17-inch alloy wheels

Bi-functional full-LED headlights Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Height-adjustable front seatbelts Auto AC

Push-button start/stop

Cooled glove box 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker music system (including 4 tweeters)

Wifi connectivity Rear defogger

The mid-spec Creative variant is focussed on offering more comfort, convenience and tech features over the previous Pure Plus S variant. It gets niceties such as a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment unit, auto AC, and an 8-speaker music system.

Tata Curvv Creative S (over Creative)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED headlights None Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof None Rain-sensing wipers

The only additions here are a few convenience and safety features, including a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and rain-sensing wipers, compared to the regular Creative variant.

Tata Curvv Creative Plus S (over Creative S)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Dynamic turn indicators

Front centre positioning lamp

Connected LED tail lights

LED fog lamps with cornering function

Dual-tone roof Ambient lighting

Leatherette inserts on dashboard and door pads

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Chrome inside door handles

Leather-wrapped gear selector

Luggage lamp 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

1-touch up/down driver-side power window Harman AudioworX 360-degree camera system with blind view monitor

Hill-descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Tata has elevated the premiumness of the Curvv inside and out from this variant onwards as it gets connected LED tail lights, a fully digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera. That said, it doesn’t get the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats or even wireless phone charging.

Tata Curvv Accomplished S (over Creative Plus S)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety None Leatherette seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Leatherette front centre armrest Rear seat with reclining option

6-way power-adjustable front seat

Ventilated front seats

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting

Height-adjustable co-driver seat

Air purifier with AQI display

Wireless phone charging 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system (including 1 subwoofer)

JBL sound modes Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (only with the 125 PS turbo-petrol and diesel engines)

Rear disc brakes (only with the 125 PS turbo-petrol and diesel engines)

With the higher-spec Accomplished S variant, Tata has amped up the premiumness quotient thanks to a plethora of comfort, convenience and safety features on offer. Clever additions include rear seats with reclining option, electronic parking brake, and wireless phone charging.

Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A (over Accomplished S)

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Dynamic front LED DRLs and tail lights with welcome and goodbye function None 12.3-inch touchscreen

Auto-dimming IRVM

Xpress cooling

Powered tailgate with gesture control Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity Level-2 ADAS (including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and traffic sign recognition)

The range-topping Accomplished Plus A variant promises the full premium experience on the Curvv ICE. It gets all the bells and whistles that is being offered by Tata which includes the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrains On Offer

Tata will be providing the Curvv ICE with three engine options, details of which are given below:

Specification 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (new) 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 125 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 225 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

To help you pick the correct variant of choice, we have also detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options in our separate story.

Expected Price And Competition

The Tata Curvv is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish option to compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

