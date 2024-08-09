Tata Curvv: A Look At The Variant-wise Features On Offer
Modified On Aug 09, 2024 08:18 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv
Tata will offer the Curvv in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished
On the sidelines of the Tata Curvv EV’s launch, the Indian marque also displayed the production-ready version of the standard Tata Curvv. Tata revealed various details about the Curvv ICE (internal combustion engine) model, including its variants, engine options, and its launch date as well. The Curvv ICE will be available in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, And Accomplished. Tata will reveal the prices of the regular Curvv on September 2. In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise features that will be on offer with the Curvv ICE:
Tata Curvv Smart
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Although the entry-level Smart variant of the Tata Curvv gets more than just the basics, it misses out on an infotainment unit altogether. That said, there’s a strong focus on its safety net, which includes six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, and ESP. In terms of exterior and interior, it gets all-LED lighting and the 2-spoke steering wheel as seen on the newer Tata SUVs.
Tata Curvv Pure Plus (over Smart)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With the 1-above-base Pure Plus, you can get some additional comfort and convenience features, along with a basic infotainment unit and a couple more safety tech. It still doesn’t get alloy wheels, auto-LED headlights or any of the more sought-after equipment, including a sunroof.
Tata Curvv Pure Plus S (over Pure Plus)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Tata is offering the option of a panoramic sunroof from the mid-spec Pure Plus S variant. Over the regular variant, the Pure Plus S also comes with a couple of useful features such as auto-LED headlights and rain-sensing wipers.
Tata Curvv Creative (over Pure Plus S)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The mid-spec Creative variant is focussed on offering more comfort, convenience and tech features over the previous Pure Plus S variant. It gets niceties such as a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment unit, auto AC, and an 8-speaker music system.
Tata Curvv Creative S (over Creative)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The only additions here are a few convenience and safety features, including a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and rain-sensing wipers, compared to the regular Creative variant.
Tata Curvv Creative Plus S (over Creative S)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Tata has elevated the premiumness of the Curvv inside and out from this variant onwards as it gets connected LED tail lights, a fully digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera. That said, it doesn’t get the bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats or even wireless phone charging.
Tata Curvv Accomplished S (over Creative Plus S)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
With the higher-spec Accomplished S variant, Tata has amped up the premiumness quotient thanks to a plethora of comfort, convenience and safety features on offer. Clever additions include rear seats with reclining option, electronic parking brake, and wireless phone charging.
Tata Curvv Accomplished Plus A (over Accomplished S)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The range-topping Accomplished Plus A variant promises the full premium experience on the Curvv ICE. It gets all the bells and whistles that is being offered by Tata which includes the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Powertrains On Offer
Tata will be providing the Curvv ICE with three engine options, details of which are given below:
|
Specification
|
1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol (new)
|
1.2-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Power
|
125 PS
|
120 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
225 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission
To help you pick the correct variant of choice, we have also detailed the exact variant-wise powertrain options in our separate story.
Expected Price And Competition
The Tata Curvv is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish option to compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Maruti Grand Vitara.
