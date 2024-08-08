Modified On Aug 08, 2024 11:38 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Alto K10

Customers of the affected units are advised not to use or drive the vehicle until the part is replaced

The recall has been made due to a possible defect in steering gearbox assembly.

Due to this defect, the steerability of the car may get affected.

Maruti’s dealerships will connect with customers of the affected units.

If found faulty, the part will be replaced free of cost.

The current-spec Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Alto K10 has been recalled and 2,555 units have been affected. That said, Maruti hasn’t specified the dates between which these faulty units of the Alto K10 were manufactured. The automaker’s authorised dealerships will voluntarily connect with customers of the affected units for the inspection.

Reason For The Recall

The recall has been issued due to a possible defect in the steering gearbox assembly of the car. This defect may, in rare cases, affect the steerability and handling of the vehicle. As a result, Maruti has advised customers of the affected units not to drive or use their vehicles until the part has been replaced.

Customers can also visit their nearest Maruti Suzuki service centre to have their vehicle inspected. If the part is found to be faulty, it will be replaced free of charge.

More About Alto K10

The Maruti Alto K10 is the carmaker’s entry-level offering and comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options, specifications of which have been detailed below:

Engine 1-litre petrol 1-litre petrol-CNG Power 67 PS 57 PS Torque 89 Nm 82 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Maruti has equipped the Alto K10 with amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, front power windows, and keyless entry. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Price & Rivals

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It takes on the Renault Kwid, while being an alternative to the Maruti S-Presso.

