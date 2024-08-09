Modified On Aug 09, 2024 03:26 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The latest teaser shows the 135-degree reclining seats and the cabin theme of this upcoming crossover EV

The Windsor EV will be MG India’s third offering in its electric portfolio.

To get an all-black cabin theme with bronze inserts on the centre console and door pads.

Latest teaser reveals a foldout rear centre armrest, ambient lighting, and rear AC vents.

It’s expected to get a 15.6-inch touchscreen and power-adjustable front seats.

MG to offer it with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts for all rear passengers.

It could get the same 50.6 kWh battery pack as the Cloud EV, with a revised ARAI-rated claimed range.

Will be launched during the festive season with prices expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG is gearing up to launch its third electric vehicle in India, the upcoming MG Windsor EV. After teasing the model a few times, MG has now provided a first look at the interior through a new teaser. Let's take a closer look at what we can spot in this preview:

What Could We Spot?

The teaser of the MG Windsor EV reveals the second row with black leatherette seats. The standout feature, though, is the 135-degree reclining rear seats. The rear seats also include a foldout centre armrest. The image shows that all three rear seats come with adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts. Additionally, a rear AC vent and rear defogger are also visible.

The interior is seen in an all-black scheme with bronze accents. However, the ambient lighting seen in the teaser is a shade of blue, but the production-spec model will likely come with more colours.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: Detailed In 10 Images

Other expected features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, electrically adjustable front seats, and an electric tailgate.

Safety features could include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. The MG Windsor may also come with an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, featuring adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

MG Windsor EV Electric Powertrain

The MG Windsor is expected to be equipped with a 50.6 kWh battery pack that powers a single front-wheel-drive (FWD) motor, delivering 136 PS and 200 Nm of torque. The Indonesia-spec version claims a range of 460 km based on the China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), but this figure may differ for the Indian market, where the range will be tested by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Expected Launch And Rivals

MG has announced that this electric crossover will be launched during the festive season. Prices are expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV while offering a premium option over the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.