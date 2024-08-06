Modified On Aug 06, 2024 01:03 PM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

It will also get automatic climate control, dual 10.25-inch screens, and a Harman Kardon sound system

Thar Roxx will get white leatherette upholstery and a black leather-wrapped dashboard.

No dual-zone climate control visible in the latest teaser, but ventilated front seats are expected to be on offer.

Safety tech could include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Powertrain options are expected to be the same as the 3-door version: 2-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

Launch slated for August 15; prices could start from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, also known as the 5-door Mahindra Thar, is set to be launched on August 15, and the carmaker has been teasing the off-roader for quite a while. The latest teaser of the Thar Roxx gives a glimpse of its interior for the first time, along with some new features which are being added to the Thar nameplate. Here is everything you need to know about the Thar Roxx’s cabin.

What Was Teased

From this teaser, we get an idea about the cabin theme of the bigger Thar. It will get a dual-tone black and white theme, where the seats will be covered in white leatherette upholstery, and the dashboard will be wrapped in black leatherette padding, with contrasting copper stitching.

While we already know that the Thar Roxx will get a panoramic sunroof, the teaser also gave us a look at the big touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display (both possibly 10.25-inch units), and a single-zone automatic climate control. Mahindra has also teased a Harman Kardon sound system, and the Thar Roxx is also expected to come with ventilated front seats.

In terms of safety, it is expected to come with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold and descent control, and a 360-degree camera. It can also borrow Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking from the XUV700.

Expected Powertrains

The Thar Roxx is expected to get the same engine options as the current 3-door Thar: a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. However, these engines are expected to have slightly different output figures.

Also, it will likely come with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD), and four-wheel-drive (4WD) options, just like the 3-door version.

Expected Price & Rivals

Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to be priced from Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and it will be a rival to the 5-door Force Gurkha. It will also serve as a more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

