The photos suggest that this could be the top-spec variant in the lineup, featuring dual displays inside and LED headlights outside

The Citroen Basalt has been launched for Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

Official bookings are open at Rs 11,001.

Design features include V-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlights, 16-inch alloys and wraparound halogen tail lights.

Gets a dual-tone cabin with a dual-screen setup on the dashboard and a rear seat with adjustable under-thigh support.

Safety features include six airbags and a TPMS.

Gets two petrol engine options: a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

The Citroen Basalt has been launched In India as a competitor to the Tata Curvv. Priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India), it brings a new SUV-coupe design to the compact SUV segment. The SUV-coupe has now reached some dealerships, and we managed to get hold of some of its images. Here is everything we could spot in the model on display:

Details On The Model Seen

Citroen hasn't disclosed the variants of the Citroën Basalt yet, but the model on display appears to be the fully loaded Max variant. We got an idea of the variant lineup from Citroen’s configurator that showed the variant-wise powertrain choices on its official website. The model snapped features a dual-tone Garnet Red finish with a blacked-out roof. Here's what the Citroen Basalt has to offer:

What the Citroen Basalt Offers

It features a sloping roofline and a protruding boot, with design elements similar to the C3 Aircross, including V-shaped LED DRLs, a silver-accented bumper, and red highlights. The Basalt also comes with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wraparound halogen tail lights, and a rear bumper with a silver skid plate.

Interiors Inspired From Citroen C3

Inside, you can see that the Basalt’s dashboard layout looks similar to the C3 Aircross and features dual digital displays (including a 10.2-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display) and similarly designed AC vents. Other features on display include an auto AC, and wireless phone charging.

The images also show a 6-speed manual gearbox, hinting that the model on display features the more potent 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Safety Tech On Offer

On the safety front, the Basalt is equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The Citroen Basalt is available with two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine (82 PS/115 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual, and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS/up to 205 Nm) available with either a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Price and Rivals

Citroen has priced the Basalt SUV-coupe from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). While the official price for the top-spec variant hasn’t been announced, it was listed at Rs 13.57 lakh on the configurator.

The Basalt will compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv and serve as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate.

