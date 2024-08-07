Tata Curvv EV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 17.49 Lakh

Modified On Aug 07, 2024 03:33 PM By Ansh for Tata Curvv EV

It gets two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh and has a claimed range of up to 585 km

The medium-range variants get a single electric motor that produces 150 PS and 215 Nm.

Long-range variants get a more powerful motor which churns out 167 PS and 215 Nm.

The medium and long-range variants offer claimed ranges of 502 km and 585 km, respectively.

Its features set includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Prices range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched with prices starting from Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Curvv was one of the most anticipated models of 2024 and its electric version has hit the market before the internal combustion engine (ICE) one. Tata’s electric SUV-coupe comes with two battery pack options, having an ARAI-rated claimed range of up to 585 km, and it gets a lot of features from Tata’s flagship products like the new Harrier and Safari. Here is everything you need to know about the Curvv EV.

Price

Ex-showroom Price (introductory) Variant Medium Range Long Range Creative Rs 17.49 Lakh - Accomplished Rs 18.49 Lakh Rs 19.25 Lakh Accomplished+ S Rs 19.29 Lakh Rs 19.99 Lakh Empowered+ - Rs 21.25 Lakh Empowered+ A - Rs 21.99 Lakh

Design

Up front, the Curvv follows the design language of the modern Tata cars. It gets a Nexon-like connected LED DRL strip, and vertically placed LED headlights, inspired by the Harrier.

The side profile displays its SUV-coupe styling, thanks to the sloping roofline. It gets flush-fitting door handles, thick body cladding, and 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

The Curvv EV’s rear end features connected LED tail lights, a big black bumper with a skid plate, and vertically placed triangular reflectors and reversing lamps.

Additionally, the Curvv EV has a ground clearance of 190 mm and a water wading capacity of 450 mm. The EV gets a 500-litre boot space and an 11.6-litre frunk (boot space beneath the front bonnet) like the Punch EV.

Battery Pack & Range

Specifications Medium Range Long Range Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No of electric motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm ARAI-claimed Range 502 km 585 km Estimated Real-world Range Around 330 km to 350 km Around 400 km to 425 km

The Tata Curvv EV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160 kmph. Tata is offering the Curvv EV with two battery pack options, with a claimed range of up to 585 km. It is based on Tata’s new Acti.ev platform, just like the Punch EV, and it also supports DC fast charging of up to 70 kW, which can top up the battery from 10-80 percent in 40 minutes.

The Curvv EV has a 4-level battery regeneration system that drivers can control using the paddle shifters.

Features & Safety

The Curvv EV’s features list comprises a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control with an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system (including a 320W subwoofer), a 6-way powered driver seat and ventilated front seats. It further has an updated suite of Tata's 'iRA' connected car tech.

It also gets Arcade.ev, which allows you to stream videos on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar when the car is stationary. It also allows you to play games on the touchscreen.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a blind spot monitor, all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor. The navigation and blind spot monitor will be displayed on the driver's display.

Tata has also equipped the Curvv EV with a suite of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Tata Motors has introduced acoustic sounds for the Curvv EV, which will be audible outside the car at speeds below 20 kmph. This feature is designed to alert traffic in crowded areas, enhancing pedestrian safety and overall awareness.

Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV has no direct rivals in the market, but it serves as an alternative to the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Curvv EV Automatic