Citroen Basalt Launched, Price Starts At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Modified On Aug 09, 2024 12:44 PM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

Customers can book the SUV-coupe starting today for Rs 11,001

The introductory prices are valid on all bookings and deliveries till 31st October only.

Exterior elements include LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline.

Gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charging, and six airbags.

The Basalt gets two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre N/A and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

Just days after its unveiling, the Citroen Basalt has been launched in our market. This marks Citroen's first mass-market SUV-coupe with an internal combustion engine (ICE), priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Although Citroen hasn’t officially communicated the prices of the top-spec variant, we caught it on the configurator, which was stated as Rs 13.57 lakh.

The French automaker has now also begun accepting bookings for the SUV-coupe at Rs 11,001. The introductory prices are valid for all bookings and deliveries made until October 31. Here's everything you need to know:

Exterior

The Basalt closely resembles the Citroen C3 Aircross, featuring a similar V-shaped pattern for the LED DRLs and a split grille as well. That said, it gets LED projector headlights, which will soon be provided on the C3 Aircross as well. The front bumper has a silver finish with red accents, adding a sporty touch.

Moving towards the side, it gets a coupe roofline, and features 16-inch dual-tone finished alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets wraparound halogen tail lights with blacked-out bumpers.

Here’s a quick comparison of the dimensions of the Basalt with that of the Tata Curvv.

Dimensions Citroen Basalt Tata Curvv Difference Length 4352 mm 4308 mm +44 mm Width (without ORVMs) 1765 mm 1810 mm (-45 mm) Height (unladen) 1593 mm 1630 mm (-37 mm) Wheelbase 2651 mm 2560 mm +91 mm Boot Space 470 litres 500 litres (-30 litres)

The Citroen Basalt is offered in five monotone colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red. It is also available in two dual-tone options: Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof, and Garnet Red with a Perla Nera Black roof.

Cabin, Features and Safety

The cabin of the Basalt also borrows elements from its SUV sibling, the C3 Aircross, including an identical dashboard, dual digital displays (10.25-inch touchscreen system and 7-inch digital driver's display), and the design of the AC vents as well.

Other features include automatic AC, wireless phone charger, and an adjustable under-thigh support for rear seats (up to 87 mm). However, it misses on a sunroof.

Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The Basalt is offered with these powertrain specifications:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 18 kmpl 19.5 kmpl, 18.7 kmpl

Rivals

The Citroen Basalt directly rivals the Tata Curvv, while serving as a stylish alternative to the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

