Citroen Basalt Launched, Price Starts At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Modified On Aug 09, 2024 12:44 PM By Samarth for Citroen Basalt

Customers can book the SUV-coupe starting today for Rs 11,001

Citroen Basalt Launched

  • The introductory prices are valid on all bookings and deliveries till 31st October only. 

  • Exterior elements include LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a sloping roofline.

  • Gets a 10.2-inch touchscreen, auto AC, wireless phone charging, and six airbags.

  • The Basalt gets two petrol engine options: a 1.2-litre N/A and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol.

Just days after its unveiling, the Citroen Basalt has been launched in our market. This marks Citroen's first mass-market SUV-coupe with an internal combustion engine (ICE), priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Although Citroen hasn’t officially communicated the prices of the top-spec variant, we caught it on the configurator, which was stated as Rs 13.57 lakh.

Citroen Basalt Prices

The French automaker has now also begun accepting bookings for the SUV-coupe at Rs 11,001. The introductory prices are valid for all bookings and deliveries made until October 31. Here's everything you need to know: 

Exterior 

Citroen Basalt Front

The Basalt closely resembles the Citroen C3 Aircross, featuring a similar V-shaped pattern for the LED DRLs and a split grille as well. That said, it gets LED projector headlights, which will soon be provided on the C3 Aircross as well. The front bumper has a silver finish with red accents, adding a sporty touch.

Citroen Basalt Side
Citroen Basalt Rear

Moving towards the side, it gets a coupe roofline, and features 16-inch dual-tone finished alloy wheels. At the rear, it gets wraparound halogen tail lights with blacked-out bumpers.

Here’s a quick comparison of the dimensions of the Basalt with that of the Tata Curvv. 

Dimensions

Citroen Basalt

Tata Curvv

Difference

Length

4352 mm

4308 mm 

+44 mm

Width (without ORVMs)

1765 mm

1810 mm

(-45 mm)

Height (unladen)

1593 mm

1630 mm

(-37 mm)

Wheelbase

2651 mm

2560 mm

+91 mm

Boot Space

470 litres

500 litres

(-30 litres)

The Citroen Basalt is offered in five monotone colour options: Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, and Garnet Red. It is also available in two dual-tone options: Polar White with a Platinum Grey roof, and Garnet Red with a Perla Nera Black roof.

Also See: Check Out The Citroen Basalt In This Detailed Gallery

Cabin, Features and Safety

Citroen Basalt Dashboard

The cabin of the Basalt also borrows elements from its SUV sibling, the C3 Aircross, including an identical dashboard, dual digital displays (10.25-inch touchscreen system and 7-inch digital driver's display), and the design of the AC vents as well. 

Citroen Basalt Adjustable Under-thigh support

Other features include automatic AC, wireless phone charger, and an adjustable under-thigh support for rear seats (up to 87 mm). However, it misses on a sunroof.

Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). 

Powertrain

Citroen Basalt Powertrain

The Basalt is offered with these powertrain specifications: 

Specification

1.2-litre N/A Petrol

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

Power

82 PS

110 PS

Torque

115 Nm

Up to 205 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Claimed Mileage

18 kmpl

19.5 kmpl, 18.7 kmpl

Rivals

Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt directly rivals the Tata Curvv, while serving as a stylish alternative to the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

We need your city to customize your experience