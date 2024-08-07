Modified On Aug 07, 2024 04:28 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv’s exterior takes design inspiration from the Harrier while its cabin looks almost identical to that of the Nexon

The Tata Curvv SUV-coupe has been fully unveiled, with the automaker revealing all details about its features and specifications, except for the price. As one of the first mass-market SUV-coupes in India, the Curvv draws design inspiration from existing Tata models like the Harrier and Nexon. Let’s take a look at how the Curvv appears in these 12 real-life images.

Front

The fascia of the Tata Curvv combines design elements from both the Harrier and Nexon EV. The LED DRLs are taken from the Nexon, while the grille and headlight housing (featuring an all-LED lighting setup) are borrowed from the Tata Harrier. The DRLs also include welcome and goodbye animations, as well as feature sequential turn indicators. Additionally, a silver skid plate is attached to the lower part of the bumper.

Side

In profile, the Curvv flaunts its coupe roofline. The Curvv has also been equipped with flush-type door handles (a first for a Tata car), and 18-inch dual-tone petal-shaped alloy wheels. There’s also a Curvv badging on front doors. Tata’s SUV-coupe also gets gloss-black cladding along the side.

Rear

The Tata SUV-coupe’s back feels tall and the boot lid is positioned a lot higher than the bonnet, which has likely been done to increase the luggage space. At the rear, the Curvv features connected LED tail lights, and just like LED DRLs at the front, the tail lights here also get welcome and goodbye animations along with sequential effect for turn indicators.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv EV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 17.49 Lakh

Interior

The dashboard of the Tata Curvv is almost identical to that of the Tata Nexon. The design of the AC vents, centre console, and even the gear shifter and drive mode selector is directly borrowed from the Tata Nexon. The steering wheel, however, is a 4-spoke unit which comes from the Harrier. The Curvv in its top-spec trim gets red leatherette seat upholstery.

In terms of features, the Curvv is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system. It also comes with amenities like ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat.

The safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision warning.

Boot Space

The Tata Curvv offers a luggage loading capacity of 500 litres, which can be expanded further by folding down the rear seats to 973 litres. Tata offers the Curvv with a powered tailgate with gesture control feature.

Powertrain Details

Tata offers the Curvv with two-turbo-petrol and one diesel engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre TGDi (direct injection) turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 125 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 225 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT - Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

Expected Price & Launch

The prices for the Tata Curvv will be announced on September 2. It could be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv will take on the Citroen Basalt, while being a stylish alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.