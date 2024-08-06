Published On Aug 06, 2024 07:12 PM By Shreyash for Renault Kwid EV

The Kwid EV, if launched, will take on the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV

The Dacia Spring EV is an all-electric version of the Renault Kwid.

The test mule was seen featuring the Dacia logo on the grille and the steering wheel.

Interior of the Spring EV test mule had a large floating touchscreen.

International-spec Spring EV gets a 26.8 kWh battery pack for a WLTP claimed range of up to 220 km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Spring EV was first unveiled for European markets in February 2024 under Renault's budget brand, Dacia. The Dacia Spring EV is essentially an all-electric version of the Renault Kwid. The new-generation Spring EV has been spotted testing in India for the first time, which hints that it could be launched as the Renault Kwid EV.

What Was Seen In The Spy Shots Of The EV?

Though the test mule of the Spring EV was completely camouflaged, the Dacia logo was clearly visible in the centre of the fascia, which also works as a charging port cover. The headlights on the new Kwid EV are placed on the front bumper, same as seen on the one unveiled for European markets. The test mule spied was seen with steel wheels without covers. From the rear, an integrated roof spoiler was evident under the wraps. The test mule also gets a shark-fin antenna.

We also got a glimpse of the interior of the Spring EV, which appeared similar to its international counterpart. Inside, there was a floating touchscreen (likely a 10-inch unit) and a 3-spoke steering wheel featuring the ‘Dacia’ logo in the centre.

Other Expected Features

Just like its international-spec version, the India-spec Kwid EV could come with amenities like a 7-inch digital driver’s display, all four power windows, automatic AC, and wireless phone charger. Its safety features could include multiple airbags, a rear view camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

The global-spec Spring EV also gets level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Expected Battery Pack & Range

Internalitally, the Spring EV comes with a 26.8 kWh battery pack for a WLTP-claimed range of over 220 km. It is available with a choice of two electric motors, and depending upon the variant selected, makes up to 65 PS.

Using a DC fast charger, the entry-level EV can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes. Internationally, the Dacia Spring EV also features Vehicle-2-Load (V2L) functionality, which is helpful in powering up other electrical appliances using the EV’s power supply.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Renault Kwid EV is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2026. It is expected to be priced from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, it will take on the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV.

