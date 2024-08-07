Modified On Aug 07, 2024 03:03 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv

The Curvv ICE will have both petrol and diesel engine options, along with a range of transmission options

Tata will offer the Curvv ICE in 4 broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished.

The Curvv ICE has a connected LED DRL strip with welcome and goodbye animation and vertically stacked headlights.

At the rear, it comes with connected LED tail lights, a tall-ish bootlid, and a spoiler.

Features include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and ventilated front seats.

The Curvv ICE will be offered with three engines, including two turbo-petrol options and a range of transmissions.

Prices of the Curvv ICE are expected to start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be launched on September 2.

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched, and along with it, Tata also unveiled the production-spec version of the Tata Curvv internal combustion engine (ICE). The Curvv ICE will be based on a new adaptive tech-forward lifestyle architecture (ATLAS) platform developed by Tata. Tata will reveal the prices of the ICE version on September 2 and it will be offered in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. Let's check all the details we have about the ICE version of the SUV-coupe.

Exterior

The Curvv ICE features a connected LED DRL strip with welcome and goodbye function, which has now become a signature design for Tata’s new SUV models. The front grille, unlike the electric version's closed design, gets chrome studs, similar to the one seen on the Harrier. The headlights and fog lights are vertically stacked within a triangular housing. The bumper is equipped with front parking sensors and a front camera, which are part of the 360-degree setup on board.

It features flush-type door handles and new flower-petal designed 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which give it a dynamic appearance.

The rear profile includes a connected tail light setup, a spoiler, tall-ish bootlid, and a shark-fin antenna. The boot gate has chrome finished ‘Curvv’ branding, and the rear bumper features a faux skid plate with silver finish on it. It has a ground clearance of 208 mm. The boot space of the Curvv ICE is 500 liters, which can be expanded up to 973 litres with the second-row seats folded down.

The Curvv ICE will be available in six monotone colour options: Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Opera Blue, Pure Grey, and Gold Essence.

Cabin, Features and Safety

The dashboard of the Curvv ICE is finished in dual-tone burgundy colour theme. In terms of features, it gets a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, two-step recliner rear seats with 60:40 split functionality, and a panoramic sunroof. The driver seat comes with a 6-way powered adjustable function.

The safety kit includes six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and forward collision warning.

Powertrain

The Curvv ICE will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are detailed as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine (New) 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 125 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 225 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv ICE is expected to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will lock horns with the Citroen Basalt, while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

