Tata Curvv EV Now On Display At Showrooms, Test Drives To Begin Soon

The deliveries for the Tata Curvv EV is set to start from August 23, 2024

Bookings for the Tata Curvv EV will begin from August 12, 2024.

Comes with two battery pack options: 45 kWh (Medium Range) and 55 kWh (Long Range).

The MR variant offers a claimed range of up to 502 km, while the long range variant offers a claimed range of up to 585 km (MIDC rated).

Gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital-driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety kit includes 6 airbags (standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Priced from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The prices for the Tata Curvv EV have already been announced, and customers can now check out this electric SUV-coupe in person at their nearest Tata dealership. Tata will soon also start offering test drives for the Curvv EV to its customers. Bookings for the Curvv EV will begin on August 12, with deliveries slated to commence from August 23.

Design

This particular unit of the Tata Curvv EV on display in the showroom features the Virtual Sunrise (Blue) dual-tone exterior. It is the top-spec Empowered Plus variant, as it includes connected LED DRLs, connected LED tail lights, and 18-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels.

The connected LED DRLs and connected LED tail lights on the Curvv EV also feature welcome and goodbye animations, sequential turn indicators, and the DRLs also work as a charging indicator which shows the status of charge when the car is plugged in as seen on the Punch EV and new Nexon EV as well.

Interior & Features

As the top-spec Empowered Plus variant, the Curvv EV on display features a black and white dual-tone interior with white leatherette upholstery. The steering wheel is also wrapped in black and white leatherette.

In terms of features, this top-spec variant of the Curvv EV is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, automatic AC, and an air purifier. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. The Curvv EV also comes with V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionality seen on the Nexon EV. The V2L feature allows you to power external devices, while V2V enables you to charge another EV using your own. All of these energy needs are met by the stored energy in the car's battery pack.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Details

It comes with two battery pack options, and their specifications are detailed below in the table:

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Price & Rivals

Prices for the Tata Curvv EV range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It can be regarded as a stylish alternative to the MG ZS EV, and it will also rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

