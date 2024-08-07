Tata Curvv Variant-Wise Powertrains And Colour Options Detailed

Modified On Aug 07, 2024 08:15 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is being offered in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished

It will be offered with two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine option.

All the engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The Creative Plus S variant gets all the powertrain and transmission combinations.

There are six colour options to choose from with the choice of dual-tone shades as well.

The Curvv is set to be launched on September 2, with prices expected to start at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv has been unveiled alongside the launch of its EV iteration. While the prices of the Curvv will be revealed on September 2, all details of this SUV-coupe have been revealed. It gets an SUV-coupe body type and packs in a lot in its features list and a new turbo-petrol powertrain.

Powertrain Options

The powertrain details are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT = dual-clutch automatic transmission

Variant-Wise Powertrain Options

The upcoming Curvv will be offered in four broad variants (or personas in Tata’s speak): Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. Here is a detailed list of the powertrain options available for each persona:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission Option 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT Smart ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✔️ ❌ Pure Plus ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Pure Plus S ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Creative ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Creative S ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ Creative Plus S ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Accomplished S ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Accomplished Plus A ❌ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

The Smart variant is equipped with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine, both paired with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Pure Plus and Pure Plus S variants get the option of a 7-speed DCT gearbox for their 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The Creative variant retains the manual option for both the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and the diesel engine. However, the diesel engine does not get an automatic gearbox.

The Creative S variant introduces the TGDi turbo-petrol engine, available exclusively with a manual transmission. The other two engines offer all available transmission options.

The Creative Plus S and the Accomplished S variants offer both the 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox with all the engine options.

The top-of-the-line Accomplished Plus A variant does not come with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Colour Options

The Tata Curvv will be available in six colour options:

Pristine White

Daytona Grey

Flame Red

Pure Grey

Gold Essence

Opera Blue

Variant-Wise Colour Availability

Variant Pristine White Daytona Grey Flame Red Pure Grey Gold Essence Opera Blue Smart ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Pure Plus ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️ Pure Plus S ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️ Creative ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️ Creative S ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ❌ ✔️ Creative Plus S ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ Accomplished S ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Accomplished Plus A ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️

Notably, Tata Motors offers dual-tone colour options in the Creative Plus S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished Plus A variants of the Curvv.

Expected Prices

Prices of the Tata Curvv are expected to start from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly rival the Citroen Basalt while serving as a stylish alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.