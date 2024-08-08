2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe And Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.10 Crore

Modified On Aug 08, 2024 02:32 PM By Dipan

The CLE Cabriolet is the third open-top model from the German automaker, while the 2024 AMG GLC 43 is positioned at the top of the GLC lineup

The AMG GLC 43 Coupe and the CLE Cabriolet are priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The AMG GLC 43 has a similar design as the regular GLC, but with an AMG-specific Panamericana grille and alloy wheels.

The CLE Cabriolet is the third open-top offering from Mercedes-Benz in India and it takes inspiration from the C-class and the upcoming E-class.

Both the cars get an 11.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display.

The AMG GLC 43 Coupe comes with a 2-litre electric turbocharged petrol engine, while the CLE Cabriolet comes with a 2-litre engine with mild-hybrid tech.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe and the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet have been launched in India. Here are the detailed prices of both these luxury offerings:

Model Price Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Rs 1.10 crore Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Rs 1.10 crore

Prices are ex-showroom, pan India

These new Mercedes-Benz cars come to India in a CBU (completely built unit) guise. Let us take a look at all that these cars have to offer:

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Exterior

Being an SUV-coupe offering, the GLC 43 Coupe features SUV-coupe styling with a front design inspired by the standard GLC SUV. It includes LED digital headlights, large air inlets, and vertical slats in the grille. The coupe stands out with body-coloured wheel arches, AMG side skirts, and an AMG-spec rear diffuser that enhances its sporty look. Unique AMG touches include the Panamericana grille, a sportier front bumper, a larger front splitter, a lip spoiler, quad exhaust tips, and nine colour options. It also gets 21-inch AMG-specific blacked-out alloy wheels.

Interior and Features

Inside, the dashboard layout hasn’t changed from the regular GLC but the trim is now carbon fibre instead of pinstripes. It also gets the AMG-specific steering wheel and seats to complement its sportier nature. It gets the same 11.9-inch vertical infotainment touchscreen but gets an AMG button to change the car’s drive settings. Also in the features list are the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, cruise control and 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

Engine 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine Power 421 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT Drivetrain AWD*

*AWD = All-wheel-drive

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

The CLE Cabriolet is a brand-new car for Mercedes-Benz globally that is available in both coupe and cabriolet versions. However, in India, only the cabriolet version has been made available, making it the third open-top offering by the carmaker after the E-Class Cabriolet and the SL Roadster.

Exterior

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet features a sleek, sporty design with a long wheelbase and low-slung profile that gives it an elegant look. At the front, it has a C-class sedan-inspired grille and Multibeam LED headlights with optional adaptive high-beam assist, along with a sporty bumper that includes air intakes. The car’s shape is highlighted by frameless doors and a smooth-flowing roofline, with subtle lines along the sides adding a muscular touch. The rear includes connected LED tail lights that have a blacked-out element in the centre. It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels. Talking about the soft top, Mercedes-Benz is providing it in a choice between two shades: black and red. The soft-top also opens and closes in 20 seconds at speeds less than 60 kmph.

Interior and Features

The feature suite of the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet includes a 12.3-inch digital display and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The front seats have a ventilation function and a seven-zone massage function for enhanced comfort. It also offers a 17-speaker Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos and the front seat headrests get speakers for noise cancellation. In terms of safety, it gets 10 airbags and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite including features like driver attention assist and lane keep assist.

Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is being offered with a single engine option in India:

Engine 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid tech Power 258 PS Torque 400 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT

Rivals

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic rivals the Porsche Macan in India, while the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has no direct rivals in India, it can be considered a premium alternative to the BMW Z4.

