Tata will open its order books for the Curvv EV on August 12, while its deliveries are scheduled to start from August 23, 2024

The Curvv EV is the first mass-market electric SUV-coupe in India.

Available with two battery pack options: 45 kWh (Medium Range) and 55 kWh (Long Range).

Depending on the battery pack chosen, it has an MIDC claimed range of up to 585 km.

Feature highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Safety features include 6 airbags (standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Priced from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India).

The Tata Curvv EV has been launched as India’s first mass-market electric SUV-coupe. The Curvv EV is built on the Acti.ev platform, which also underpins the Tata Punch EV, launched in early 2024. Tata is offering the electric SUV coupe in two versions: Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) and Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range). Tata will start accepting orders for the Curvv EV from August 12, while the deliveries of the EV will commence from August 23. Let’s have a look at what the Curvv EV has to offer in brief.

An SUV-Coupe Design

The Curvv EV is India’s first mass market electric SUV-coupe. However, the design elements on the electric version of the Curvv seems inspired from the existing Tata Nexon EV, specially the connected LED DRLs and vertical slats on the front bumper. Along the side, the Curvv EV features flush-type door handles and 18-inch aerodynamically styled alloy wheels. At the rear, it also boasts connected LED tail lights.

Features On Offer

Tata has equipped the Curvv EV with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control with an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system. It also gets a 6-way powered driver seat and ventilated front seats. The infotainment system on the top-spec variant of the Curvv EV also gets Arcade.ev app suite through which users can play games and watch content through OTT apps.

In terms of safety, the Curvv EV is loaded with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Battery Pack & Range

Tata offers the Curvv EV with two battery pack options, and their specifications are detailed below in the table:

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The Curvv EV also features V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionality. V2L allows you to power external devices, while V2V enables you to charge another EV using your own. All of these energy needs are met by the stored energy in the car's battery pack.

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It can be regarded as a stylish alternative to the MG ZS EV, and it will also rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

