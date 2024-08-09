Modified On Aug 09, 2024 02:31 PM By Shreyash for Lamborghini Urus

The Urus SE is powered by a 4-litre V8 turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces a combined 800 PS and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds

The Urus SE features minor design tweaks including new hood, LED DRLs, front and rear bumpers.

Comes loaded with amenities like a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, and ventilated and powered front seats.

Uses a V8 turbo-petrol engine which makes 620 PS/800 Nm, mated to an electric motor which churns out additional 192 PS/483 Nm.

The Urus SE also offers a pure electric range of up to 60 km.

Power is delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Shortly after its global debut, the Lamborghini Urus SE has finally arrived on our shores, priced at Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom pan India). This plug-in hybrid performance SUV features minor design tweaks, a Revuelto-inspired cabin, and a 25.9 kWh battery pack paired with a 4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine. As a plug-in hybrid, the Urus SE offers an all-electric range of up to 60 km. Let’s take a closer look at what the Urus SE has to offer.

Minor Design Tweaks

At first glance, the Urus SE appears very similar to the Urus S; however, there are minor design tweaks that differentiate it from other Urus variants. The bonnet has been redesigned and no longer features the air scoops found on the Urus S and Urus Performante. Additionally, the Urus SE comes with C-shaped LED DRLs instead of the signature Y-shaped DRLs. The grille and front bumper have also received minor updates.

In profile, the Urus SE doesn’t get any notable changes, save for the new alloy wheels, which come in sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches. At the rear, the Urus SE features a refreshed bumper and diffuser, but it retains the same Y-shaped LED tail lights seen on other Urus variants. Below the tail lights, there’s also a hexagonal mesh inspired by the Lamborghini Gallardo’s design. It’s not all about show as the new rear is said to increase high-speed downforce by 35 percent over the Urus S.

Revuelto-inspired Cabin

Inside, the Lamborghini Urus SE gets an updated Revuelto inspired cabin. Though the design of the AC vents remains the same as before, you now get a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen unit inside the Urus SE. Like any Lambo, even the Urus SE is available in various cabin themes and also gets a range of customisation options for its interior.

In terms of features, the Urus SE is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, multi-zone climate control, powered and ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

A Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain

Lamborghini’s plug-in hybrid SUV comes with a 4-litre V8 turbo engine paired with a 25.9 kWh battery pack. The specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 4-litre V8 Turbo-petrol + 25.9 kWh Battery Pack Engine Power/Torque 620 PS/800 Nm Electric Motor Power 192 PS/ 483 Nm Combined Power/Torque 800 PS/950 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic (AT) Drive Type All-wheel-drive (AWD) Acceleration (0-100kmh) 3.4 seconds Top-speed 312 kmph

The Urus SE also gets pure electric driving mode in which it offers a driving range of 60 km for a top-speed of up to 130 kmph. This plug-in hybrid performance SUV gets 6 driving modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra, and Neve.

Rivals

The Lamborghini Urus SE takes on the Aston Martin DBX, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, and Audi RS Q8.

