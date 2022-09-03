Car News That Mattered This Week (Aug 29-Sep 2): Kia Sonet X Line Launched, Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition, 5-door Thar Spied And More

Published On Sep 03, 2022 08:00 AM By CarDekho

This week's highlights include special edition debuts and unveils, as well as a few spy images that shed light on upcoming models.

It's been a busy and informative week, with Kia launching its Sonet X Line, Tata Nexon EV joining the Jet Edition fleet and, Renault and Toyota releasing limited editions. The 2023 Hyundai Verna and five-door Mahindra Thar test mule sightings provide new insights into forthcoming vehicles.

Let's have a look at the most noteworthy events in the industry:

Launches & Unveilings 

  • Kia Sonet X Line: Outside, the subcompact SUV gets a graphite matte treatment, with some cosmetic changes inside. The interior has a dual-tone Sage colour scheme with sporty leatherette seats and orange stitching. It’s based on the GTX+ trim with no changes to the list of features or the mechanicals.

  • Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition: The Nexon EV enters the Jet Edition roster that debuted the week before, with a new Starlight dual tone paint scheme and other premium features. The standout cosmetic detail of the Jet Edition models is the bronzed exterior with a silver roof and white interior upholstery.

2022 MG Gloster

 Spy Shots and Teasers

mahindra xuv400 ev

  • Mahindra XUV400 Teased: After years of the test mule having been spied on Indian roads, Mahindra has finally given us a glimpse of the XUV400 electric SUV through an official teaser. It will compete with the Nexon EV but will have larger dimensions.

Other Updates

Mahindra Scorpio N

