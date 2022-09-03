Published On Sep 03, 2022 08:00 AM By CarDekho

This week's highlights include special edition debuts and unveils, as well as a few spy images that shed light on upcoming models.

It's been a busy and informative week, with Kia launching its Sonet X Line, Tata Nexon EV joining the Jet Edition fleet and, Renault and Toyota releasing limited editions. The 2023 Hyundai Verna and five-door Mahindra Thar test mule sightings provide new insights into forthcoming vehicles.

Let's have a look at the most noteworthy events in the industry:

Launches & Unveilings

Kia Sonet X Line: Outside, the subcompact SUV gets a graphite matte treatment, with some cosmetic changes inside. The interior has a dual-tone Sage colour scheme with sporty leatherette seats and orange stitching. It’s based on the GTX+ trim with no changes to the list of features or the mechanicals.

Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition: The Nexon EV enters the Jet Edition roster that debuted the week before, with a new Starlight dual tone paint scheme and other premium features. The standout cosmetic detail of the Jet Edition models is the bronzed exterior with a silver roof and white interior upholstery.

Renault introduces a Limited Edition trim: Renault has introduced limited editions of its vehicles for this festive season, which come with white and black dual-tone paint and piano black and red accents. All three limited editions are based on the top-of-the-line trim for each model.

Toyota Innova Petrol Limited Edition: A limited edition of the Innova Crysta has been released for the petrol version of the premium MPV; it is based on the base GX variant and has additional features for the same price.

Audi Brings new generation Q3 to India: The Q3 returns to the country with a sharper look and updated interiors. It is a petrol-only vehicle with standard Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) across both variants. It is driven by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (coupled to a seven-speed DCT) producing 190PS and 320Nm of peak torque.

MG Gloster 2022 Update: MG India has refreshed its flagship product, the Gloster, with minor enhancements such as new ADAS features and voice commands. The SUV also gets new paint options and revised turbine alloy wheels.

Spy Shots and Teasers

Mahindra XUV400 Teased: After years of the test mule having been spied on Indian roads, Mahindra has finally given us a glimpse of the XUV400 electric SUV through an official teaser. It will compete with the Nexon EV but will have larger dimensions.

Other Updates

