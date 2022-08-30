Modified On Aug 30, 2022 01:15 PM By Rohit for Audi Q3

The SUV is a petrol-only offering and gets Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive as standard

Audi is offering the new Q3 in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

They are priced at Rs 44.89 lakh and Rs 50.39 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The second-generation model gets sharper exterior and two interior colour options.

Feature highlights include a 10.25-inch digital driver display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen.

Gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol mill mated to a 7-speed DCT; comes with AWD as standard.

First 500 customers also get extended warranty and a comprehensive service package.

Audi has finally brought the second-generation Q3 to India and is offering it in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology. Bookings have already been underway for Rs 2 lakh and deliveries of the luxury SUV will begin towards the end of the year.

Here’s a look at the new Q3's prices:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Premium Plus Rs 44.89 lakh Technology Rs 50.39 lakh

Being a generation overhaul, the SUV has grown in all dimensions over its predecessor. Its design philosophy is now more in-line with Audi’s newer SUVs like the Q5 and facelifted Q7, making it look sharper and sportier than before. Audi is offering the new Q3 in five paint options: Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Navarra Blue and Mythos Black.

While its vertical-slatted octagonal grille harks back to the Q8, its rear profile is similar to the older Q3, thanks to the sleek wrap-around LED taillights. The front grille is flanked by LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. In profile, the SUV’s multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels are hard to miss.

The cabin is an all-black affair with a bunch of silver accents on the dashboard and centre console. The SUV gets the choice of two upholstery options - Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

Audi has equipped the second-gen Q3 with a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof and 30-colour ambient lighting. Its standard safety kit consists of six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Audi has provided the new India-spec Q3 with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine making 190PS and 320Nm. It comes paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) gearbox and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The carmaker is offering added benefits such as a five-year extended warranty and a three-year/50,000km comprehensive service package for the first 500 customers. The SUV’s competitors in India are the likes of the Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.

