Modified On Sep 01, 2022 12:21 PM

The subcompact SUV just gets some cosmetic upgrades over the top-spec GTX+ variant

Sonet X Line priced from Rs 13.39 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh, demanding Rs 20K over the GTX+ variant.

Gets a matte graphite shade, gloss black and dark chrome finishes over the exterior.

The interior is now finished in a dual-tone Sage shade with sporty leatherette seats and orange stitching.

No feature additions over the top-spec GTX+ variant.

Offered with turbo-petrol and diesel engines with automatic transmissions only.

Kia has launched the Sonet X Line variant, priced from Rs 13.39 lakh. The SUV gets several cosmetic upgrades for a sportier and more aggressive look. The main addition is the matte shade, which is a segment-first highlight.

Kia Sonet X Line Variants

The X Line is based on the top-spec GTX+ variant and can be had with automatic transmissions only:

Powertrain X Line GTX+ Difference Turbo-DCT Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 20,000 Diesel-AT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 20,000

The X Line just carries a difference of Rs 20,000 over the corresponding powertrains.

Kia Sonet X Line Exterior Differences

The exterior of the Sonet X Line is covered in the Matte Graphite shade, which is the biggest highlight here. Upfront, the grille and skid plate get the gloss black finish, while there’s a dark chrome treatment for the fog lamp garnish. Move to the side and you have the new 16-inch dual tone black and silver alloys, gloss black ORVMs, and dark metal door garnish. Lastly, you get the gloss black finishing for the rear skid plate and the dual exhaust muffler and of course, the X Line emblem.

Kia Sonet X Line Interior Differences

The X Line’s cabin is wrapped in a dual-tone Sage shade and a black headliner. The steering wheel and the seats get the leatherette wrapping and orange stitching with ‘X Line’ and ‘Sonet’ badging respectively. Other than that, the layout remains unchanged over the Sonet GTX+ variant.

Kia Sonet X Line Features

There are no feature differences with the X Line. Since it’s based on the fully-loaded GTX+ variant, it features full LED lighting, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system with connected car technology and remote operations, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, an air purifier, a digitised instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and up to six airbags.

Kia Sonet X Line Powertrains

The Sonet X Line is offered with 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines with 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch auto) and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions, respectively.

Kia Sonet X Line Rivals

The Sonet’s X Line edition specifically rivals the likes of Tata Nexon Dark Edition and the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line and Mahindra XUV300 Sportz.

