Mahindra Thar Gets Mild Refresh, Auto Idle Start-Stop With New Logo And Updated Centre Console

Modified On Sep 02, 2022 06:15 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

It is getting minor changes ahead of the launch of the five-door version next year

Thar now sports new Mahindra ‘Twin Peak’ badging on all wheels, including the steering.

Updated central console gets new design for controls below climate controls.

All seven switches now have a purpose - new ones used for traction control, hill descent control and central door lock/unlock.

Mahindra has also removed the Mystic Copper and Rocky Beige colour options.

Deliveries to begin soon.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar would reach its two-year anniversary this October, and it is about to get a mild refresh. The Thar will now sport the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo all around and some other changes too.

New Mahindra logo badges

The new Mahindra brand identity can be seen on the hubcaps of the alloy wheels, key fob and the steering wheel. However, the grille still features the Mahindra lettering, same as the original off-roading icon.

Updated Thar console

The other big change seen on the updated Thar are in the centre console, below the climate controls. This array has been fitted with newly designed tabs, and the previously empty slots to the right of the hazard light controls have been filled. The new buttons are now used for traction control, hill descent control and central door locking. Like before, the toggles on the left are fixed in place and are backlit to act as indicators for the passenger side airbag and their seatbelt. Mahindra has also removed one of the two USB charge ports above the storage tray.

The buttons for traction control and hill descent control were previously housed in the console to the right of the steering wheel, along with the controls for the Thar’s multi-information display in the gauge cluster. The manual variants of the updated Thar will be equipped with idle engine start-stop, the control for which will be found to the right of the steering wheel.

Mahindra Thar loses two colours

If you try to book a Thar right now through Mahindra’s online process, you’ll notice that the SUV is only available with four colours - Red Rage, Aqua Marine, Galaxy Grey and Napoli Black. It seems Mahindra has silently discontinued the Mystic Copper and Rocky Beige colour options.

No other changes expected

The Mahindra Thar is still a relatively fresh model in the market and has a long waiting period, thanks to its high popularity. Given Mahindra is working on the five-seater version expected to launch in 2023, the regular model is likely to remain the same for now. It will continue to get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, with choices of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions and 4WD as standard.

The Thar’s closest rival continues to be the Force Gurkha while being a lifestyle alternative to the wide range of compact SUVs, from the Maruti Brezza to the Hyundai Creta.

Source

Read More on : Thar Automatic