Modified On Sep 01, 2022 12:09 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The electric compact SUV will be bigger than the ICE-powered XUV300 and should offer a range of around 450 kilometres

The new teaser shows us a glimpse of XUV400’s front fascia.

To be a 4.2-metre offering, thus larger than the XUV300.

Is expected to come with different battery capacity options, the max range could be around 450 kilometres.

Prices are likely to start around Rs 15 lakh, EV will rival the Tata Nexon EV.

Mahindra has put out the first official teaser of the XUV400 EV ahead of its unveiling on September 8. It will be based on the XUV300, but will be around 200mm longer, making it a 4.2-metre offering, since there are no sub-4-metre benefits in the case of electric vehicles.

The teaser shows the SUV’s sharp LED DRLs and projector headlamps which are identical to the XUV300. A glimpse of the grille shows the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo and dual-tone black and copper ‘X’ accents. You can also see the charger plugged into the SUV, which seems to be placed near the fender.

The XUV400 EV will borrow the features list of the XUV300, but of course, will come with some more comforts. Certain feature additions like a digital instrument cluster, an improved touchscreen system and more connected car technology features are expected.

Mahindra is expected to offer the XUV400 EV with multiple battery capacity options, the largest of which could deliver a range of up to 450 kilometres. The specifications should be on par with the Nexon EV Prime and Max, which offer a range of up to 437 kilometres.

Mahindra’s first mass-market electric SUV is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). After this, Mahindra will debut the all-electric XUV700 in 2024, followed by four other models.

