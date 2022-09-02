Modified On Sep 02, 2022 11:29 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV Prime

Both Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max have gotten their Jet editions

Tata has priced the Nexon EV’s Jet edition from Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s based on the top-spec XZ+ Lux trim of both the Nexon EV Prime and Max.

Exterior changes include blacked alloy wheels, ‘#JET’ badges, and a new dual-tone paint option.

Inside, the EV gets bronze inserts on the dashboard and door pads, and white leatherette upholstery.

Gets the same 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs and, respectively, 312km and 437km ARAI-claimed range figures as the regular models.

Soon after introducing the Jet Edition versions of three of its SUVs (the Nexon, Harrier and Safari), Tata has now launched the Jet edition of the Nexon EV as well. The carmaker is offering both the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max in the special edition avatar. The Jet edition of both the Nexon EV Prime and Max is based on the range-topping XZ+ Lux trim of the electric SUV.

Tata has priced the Nexon EV Prime's Jet edition at Rs 17.50 lakh while the Nexon EV Max's Jet edition variants cost Rs 19.54 lakh and Rs 20.04 lakh. The Jet edition commands a premium of Rs 20,000 over the XZ+ Lux trims of the Nexon EV Prime and Max.

The Nexon EV’s special edition gets the same changes as other models in the Jet edition lineup. These include a Starlight exterior shade (bronze with platinum silver roof), 16-inch blacked alloy wheels and gloss black treatment for the ORVM housings and shark fin antenna. There’s also the ‘#JET’ badging on the front fenders of the Tata Nexon EV.

Inside, the Nexon EV Jet edition comes with Oyster White leatherette upholstery (with ‘#JET’ stitching on the headrests) and bronze inserts on the dashboard and door pads. The gloss black finish is seen in the cabin too, around the centre console of the EV.

In terms of features, the Nexon EV’s Jet edition carries the same list of equipment as the XZ+ Lux trim. So, you get ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen system and wireless phone charger.

Tata hasn’t tinkered with the electric SUV’s battery and electric motor’s specifications. The Nexon EV Prime is available with a 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 312km. The electric motor has a performance rating of 129PS and 245Nm. On the other hand, the Max makes use of a larger 40.5kWh battery pack, making 143PS and 250Nm. This gives the Nexon EV Max an ARAI claimed range of 437km.

It takes 60 minutes to charge the EV from 0-80 per cent using a 50kW DC fast charger. Whereas, a small home box wall charger will take eight hours to charge the electric SUV from 20 to 80 per cent.

The Nexon EV Max gets the option of two chargers: a 3.3kW and 7.2kW fast charger. The 50kW AC charger replenishes the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in under 60 minutes, while the 7.2kW home charger takes about 6.5 hours to recharge the battery.

The Nexon EV’s Jet edition has no direct rival in the market. Its standard versions, however, do face competition from the likes of the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 EV.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

