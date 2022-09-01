Modified On Sep 01, 2022 05:05 PM By Rohit for Renault Triber

The limited editions are based on the top-spec RXZ trim of the Triber and Kiger and the Climber trim of the Kwid

Bookings to commence from September 2.

All three limited editions are offered in a white and black dual-tone paint option.

All three get unique exterior styling touches too which includes piano black finish and red accents.

The Kiger’s limited edition comes only with the turbo-petrol engine option.

Prices of the three models are identical to the variants they are based on.

Renault has rolled out limited editions of all its cars, i.e., the Kwid, Triber and Kiger to mark the 2022 festive season. The limited editions are based on the top-spec RXZ trims of the Triber and Kiger and the Climber trim of the Kwid.

The limited editions of the three cars are offered in a white and black dual-tone paint option. Other exterior updates include red accents around the front grille, headlights or DRLs, and side door decals.

Triber Limited Edition

Exclusive to the Triber’s limited edition, apart from the common tweaks, is the piano black finish for the wheel covers and door handles. The Triber, for now, gets the option of just one petrol powertrain: a 1-litre naturally aspirated unit (making 72PS and 96Nm). It will be offered with both 5-speed MT and AMT gearbox choices.

Kwid Limited Edition

Renault has chosen to offer some unique details to the Kwid’s limited edition too. This includes red accents on the front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and red finish for the ‘Climber’ decal on the C-pillar. Apart from that, the Kwid limited edition also features piano black finish for the wheels and ORVM housings.

Being based on the Climber trim, the Kwid’s limited edition only comes with the 1-litre petrol engine of the hatchback. It makes 68PS and 91Nm and is available with both 5-speed MT and AMT transmission options.

Kiger Limited Edition

In the case of the Kiger limited edition, Renault has provided it with silver wheel spokes and red brake calipers. It is available only with the SUV’s 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, rated at 100PS and up to 160Nm.

Both the manual and CVT gearbox options are being provided with the limited edition model. Its features list is similar to the standard Kiger’s RXZ trim and includes cruise control, wireless phone charger and four airbags.

Also Read: Renault To Enter India’s Electric Car Space With Ground-up EVs

Renault will start accepting bookings for the limited editions from September 2. They are being offered at the same price as their donor trim. For the Triber it is the RXZ which is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh. The Kiger’s RXZ variants retail from Rs 8.62 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh while the Kwid’s Climber trim is priced between Rs 5.54 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

