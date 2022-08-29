Suzuki Grand Vitara Showcased In South Africa
Published On Aug 29, 2022 12:54 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara
The biggest difference between the India- and South Africa-spec models is that the latter will get an AWD option with the AT gearbox
-
Suzuki to launch the Grand Vitara in South Africa in 2023.
-
It will be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with both mild- and strong-hybrid tech.
-
Only the mild-hybrid version will get the AWD option like the India-spec model.
-
Features on board will include a 9-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree camera.
-
India launch slated for September 2022, prices likely to start from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
In July 2022, we saw Maruti Suzuki unveil a brand-new compact SUV, the Grand Vitara in India. Now, Suzuki, Maruti’s parent company, has showcased the car in South Africa where its launch is scheduled for 2023.
The South Africa-spec model will also be offered with two 1.5-litre petrol engine options – one with the mild-hybrid tech and the other with the strong-hybrid system – like the Indian version.
While not much is known about the outputs of the two powertrains, we expect them to be tuned to deliver similar power figures as the India-spec SUV.
Maruti is offering the India-spec model with a 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain and a 116PS (combined) 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain. The former can be had with a 5-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT whereas the latter comes with an e-CVT only.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Open Two New Facilities Soon, Foundation Stone Laid By PM Modi
While the India-spec Grand Vitara gets an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) with the manual gearbox, the South Africa-spec AWD model gets the automatic transmission option. The drive mode selector consists of four options: Auto, Snow, Sport and Lock. The strong-hybrid model is front-wheel drive (FWD) only.
Related: Maruti To Go Turbo Again? Boosterjet Petrol Engines To Return
In terms of features, Suzuki will be providing the compact SUV with a similar set of features as the India-spec SUV. The list includes a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, wireless phone charger and a 9-inch touchscreen system. Its safety kit will likely include six airbags, electronic stability programme and rear parking sensors.
Coming back to the India-spec SUV, Maruti will launch the Grand Vitara here in September 2022 and is expected to price it from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos and MG Astor are a few of its competitors.
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful