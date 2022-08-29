Published On Aug 29, 2022 12:54 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

The biggest difference between the India- and South Africa-spec models is that the latter will get an AWD option with the AT gearbox

Suzuki to launch the Grand Vitara in South Africa in 2023.

It will be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with both mild- and strong-hybrid tech.

Only the mild-hybrid version will get the AWD option like the India-spec model.

Features on board will include a 9-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree camera.

India launch slated for September 2022, prices likely to start from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

In July 2022, we saw Maruti Suzuki unveil a brand-new compact SUV, the Grand Vitara in India. Now, Suzuki, Maruti’s parent company, has showcased the car in South Africa where its launch is scheduled for 2023.

The South Africa-spec model will also be offered with two 1.5-litre petrol engine options – one with the mild-hybrid tech and the other with the strong-hybrid system – like the Indian version.

While not much is known about the outputs of the two powertrains, we expect them to be tuned to deliver similar power figures as the India-spec SUV.

Maruti is offering the India-spec model with a 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain and a 116PS (combined) 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain. The former can be had with a 5-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT whereas the latter comes with an e-CVT only.

While the India-spec Grand Vitara gets an optional all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) with the manual gearbox, the South Africa-spec AWD model gets the automatic transmission option. The drive mode selector consists of four options: Auto, Snow, Sport and Lock. The strong-hybrid model is front-wheel drive (FWD) only.

In terms of features, Suzuki will be providing the compact SUV with a similar set of features as the India-spec SUV. The list includes a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, wireless phone charger and a 9-inch touchscreen system. Its safety kit will likely include six airbags, electronic stability programme and rear parking sensors.

Coming back to the India-spec SUV, Maruti will launch the Grand Vitara here in September 2022 and is expected to price it from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos and MG Astor are a few of its competitors.