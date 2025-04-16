Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Vs Audi Q3: Which Of These German SUVs Should You Consider For A Similar Price?

Should you spend the Rs 69,000 premium and go for the fully loaded Q3 variant or settle with the Tiguan R Line?

Volkswagen introduced its first-ever R Line model in India recently with the launch of the VW Tiguan R Line. One of its rivals is the entry-level luxury SUV, the Audi Q3, which has been quite popular with those who want to make their entry into luxury car brands. While the Audi Q3 has not seen a major update since 2022, can it take on the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, which is new and loaded with all the bells and whistles? Before we compare the two, let's have a look at the prices of each model.

Price

Model Price (ex-showroom, pan India) Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Rs 49 lakh Audi Q3 Rs 45 lakh to Rs 55.64 lakh

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line comes in a single fully loaded package, while the Q3 comes in three variants: Premium, Technology and Premium Plus, along with the recently launched Bold Edition that gets cosmetic enhancements.

In this report, we have compared the Tiguan R Line with the Audi Q3’s top-spec Premium Plus variant, which costs Rs 49.69 lakh. Does that extra Rs 69,000 make sense considering the Audi Q3 has that added brand value, which is lacking in the VW Tiguan R Line? Read on to know more.

Powertrain

Specifications Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Audi Q3 Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 204 PS 190 PS Torque 320 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Drivetrain All Wheel Drive All Wheel Drive 0-100 kmph 7.1 seconds* 7.3 seconds Top speed 229 kmph* 222 kmph

*these values are for the globally available Tiguan R Line with the same engine

While both models share the same engine, the one present on the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line produces more power. The torque output remains the same.

The Tiguan R Line also boasts a faster 0-100 kmph acceleration and a higher top speed, but the margins are negligible.

The VW also comes with Dynamic Chassis Control, which allows changing the stiffness of the dampers on the fly.

Dimensions

Dimensions Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Audi Q3 Difference Length 4,539 mm 4,485 mm +54 mm Width 1,859 mm 1,849 mm +10 mm Height 1,656 mm 1,607 mm +49 mm Wheelbase 2,680 mm 2,680 mm +0

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has the Audi Q3 beat on three fronts while they have the exact same wheelbase. These extra dimensions can be interpreted as more legroom and slightly better cabin space.

Features

Features Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Audi Q3 Exterior Automatic LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED Taillights

19-inch Alloy Wheels

Silver Roof Rails Automatic LED Headlights

LED DRLs

LED taillights

18-inch Alloy Wheels

Silver roof rails Interior Sports Seat

Leatherette Seat Upholstery

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

All Black Cabin Theme

Panoramic Sunroof Leather/Leatherette Seat Upholstery

Reclining seats

Front Armrest

Steering mounted audio controls

Okapi Brown Or Pearl Beige Cabin Theme

Panoramic Sunroof Comfort and Convenience Triple zone Auto AC

2 Wireless Phone charger

30 Colour Ambient Lighting

Drive modes

Front Seats With Massage Function And Heating

Paddle Shifters

Heads up display Dual zone Auto AC

Cruise control

Wireless phone charger

Powered and heated ORVMs

Ambient lighting system

5 drive modes

Electrically adjustable front seats

Gesture Controlled Tailgate

Paddle Shifters Infotainment 15-inch touchscreen

10.25 inch digital divers display

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 speaker sound system 10.1 inch touchscreen system

10 speaker sound system

12.3 inch digital drivers display

Wireless phone connectivity Safety 9 airbags

ABS With EBD

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

Parking Assist

Rearview Camera

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Level 2 ADAS Auto dimming IRVM

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor

6-airbags

ABS with EBD

Parking aid

Rearview camera

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Both models get auto LED headlights, LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, and silver roof rails. The Tiguan R Line rides on larger 19-inch alloy wheels, while the Q3 comes with 18-inch ones.

The cabin of the Tiguan R Line comes with a single all-black theme, while the Audi Q3 comes with two choices. It also comes with reclining rear seats, which the Tiguan R Line lacks. While the R Line gets fully leatherette upholstery, the Q3 gets a combination of leather and leatherette.

When comfort and convenience features are considered, the Tiguan R Line offers more than the Q3 with heated front seats with massage function and an extra wireless phone charger over the luxury SUV. The Q3 comes with dual-zone auto AC, while the Tiguan R Line also gets an extra third AC zone for the rear. Common features include paddle shifters, ambient lighting and drive modes.

While the Tiguan R Line is leading in the aspects discussed above, both models one-up each other when we look at the tech suite. While the Tiguan R Line comes with a larger screen, the Q3 comes with a larger digital driver's display. The Q3 also comes with more speakers than the Tiguan R Line, although the latter supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Audi Q3 lags behind the Tiguan R Line in terms of the safety suite, where the former does not get Level 2 ADAS and comes with 3 fewer airbags than the latter. Other features such as a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and TPMS are shared among the two models.

Which SUV To Get?

Although both the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line and the Audi Q3 are solid cars, the former is the better choice. Not only does the Tiguan R Line offer a slightly more powerful driving experience, it also comes with a more tech-loaded cabin that comes with more advanced and latest features to keep the passengers safe.

Yes, the Volkswagen might miss out on the brand pull the Audi has. But if you manage to look past that, the new Tiguan R Line one-ups the Audi in terms of power, features and even dimensions. Hence, it is our recommendation in this comparison test.

What do you think about our verdict in this comparison? Let us know in the comments below.

