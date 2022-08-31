Modified On Aug 31, 2022 05:41 PM By Sonny for Citroen C3

The engine options are different but the India-spec C3 should get the same comforts in the future

Brazil-spec C3 launched with the choice of a 6-speed AT with its 1.6-litre petrol engine.

India-spec C3 does not offer an automatic option and gets 1.2-litre petrol engines - N.A. and turbocharged.

Other added features seen on Brazilian C3 include power adjustable ORVMs, rear camera and a rear wiper.

Citroen to introduce an automatic transmission to Indian C3 in due time.

The Citroen C3 compact hatchback that was recently launched in India has now debuted in Brazil as well. On the surface, it looks identical to the model sold here but there are a host of differences underneath and inside the cabin.

An automatic option

The most important difference for the Brazil-spec C3 is that it has been launched with the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the Indian model is only offered with manual transmissions. This 6-speed auto will be introduced in our market in the near future.

It is important to note that Citroen is offering the C3 in Brazil with a different pair of petrol engines with the automatic transmission mated to a 120PS 1.6-litre engine, and the other is a 71PS 1-litre unit. In contrast, the India-spec C3 comes with 1.2-litre 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engines making 82PS and 110PS respectively.

Added comforts

Even though the C3 is offered in the same two trim levels, Live and Feel, the Brazilian model has a longer list of features. Some of the notable features missing from the Indian model are power-adjustable ORVMs, a leather wrapped steering wheel, rear parking camera, rear wiper and defroster, and an ECO mode for the petrol-AT variants. Both still miss out on an auto AC.

As per Brazil’s regulations, the C3 also comes with height adjustable headrests for all five seats, and a three-point seatbelt for all three rear seats. Other features like the 10.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and digitised instrument cluster are the same in both markets.

When will the C3 get more comforts in India?

The Citroen C3 is a very recent entry into the market and is unlikely to introduce any updates, especially the pricey torque converter automatic, this year. Instead, Citroen is likely to jump ahead by introducing an all-electric version of the C3 in the first quarter of 2023.

Presently, the entry-level Citroen in India is priced from Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has no direct rivals but it is priced similar to the Maruti Wagon R and Tata Tiago while the size is closer to that of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Read More on : C3 on road price