Aug 30, 2022

Hyundai plans to offer ADAS in many of its cars in India starting with the new Tucson

New Hyundai Verna spied with a radar module, indicating the presence of ADAS.

Its full-blown ADAS suite could get adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

To likely be longer than the outgoing version as spy shots suggest a longer rear profile.

Expected to continue with the same petrol, diesel and turbo-petrol engines, but could get an optional iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna has been spied on again in India, but with a radar module placed in the front bumper. This very well indicates that the sedan will get ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), as the carmaker plans to offer the radar-based safety tech on some models starting with the new Tucson.

Going by the spy shots, we expect the new generation model with the Verna nameplate to take inspiration from the Elantra’s styling. The headlamp cluster seems to be lowered and the grille also seems to be large and spread across the front fascia. Previous spy shots suggest its rear to be bigger, which would make it match the fifth-generation Honda City, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia, which are about 100mm longer than the current model.

The interior will be sporting a new dashboard layout too. In terms of features, the sedan could get a new digital cluster, a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen system and a Bose premium sound system, among others.

Hyundai has started rolling out ADAS with the new Tucson, which features Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Automatic emergency braking, Blind spot collision avoidance assist, Rear cross-traffic collision assist, Lane-keep assist, Lane departure warning, Driver attention warning, and High beam assist. The same functionalities are expected to be seen on the India-bound facelifted Creta, Alcazar and the new Verna.

Under the hood, the new Verna is likely to continue with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel and 1-litre turbo-petrol engine choices, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox could be introduced, as seen on Seltos and Creta.

Image Credits: @stejas20

