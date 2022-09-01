2022 Hyundai Tucson Gets A Maximum Score Of 3 Stars In Latin NCAP

Published On Sep 01, 2022 03:03 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson

The crash test was done for two versions of the SUV: one equipped with dual front airbags as standard, while the other with six airbags

In August 2022, we got the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson in India. The SUV was recently crash-tested by the Latin NCAP in two versions: two airbags and six-airbags variants. The two-airbags-equipped variant failed to score in the crash tests, while the other version managed to achieve just three stars.

Report Of The Tucson Two-Airbags Variant

Apart from the dual front airbags, this variant of the Tucson had safety features such as seatbelt pretensioner and load limiter, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages for the rear seats. Side airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and co-driver seatbelt reminder were optional. All these features are available as standard on the India-spec Tucson.

This crash-tested variant of the SUV also missed some Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, including automatic emergency braking, lane change warning, and blind spot detection -- equipment considered necessary for a higher Latin NCAP score.

The SUV scored 50 percent in adult occupant safety and just five percent in child safety. Pedestrian safety and safety assist systems were rated at 48 percent and seven percent respectively.

The two-airbags variant of the Tucson offered good protection to the driver and passenger's head, neck and chest regions. The driver and passenger’s knees showed marginal protection. The bodyshell and footwell area were rated stable.

The child seat for the three-year-old dummy was installed rearward, using ISOFIX anchorages. It was capable of preventing head exposure and offered good protection. The CRS offered full protection during side impact. Several of the CRSs tested for installation failed. The rear centre position was equipped with a lap belt only as standard.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Styling, Specs And Features Revealed

Report Of The Tucson Six-Airbags Variant

This variant of the Tucson had six airbags, seatbelt pretensioner and load limiter, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages for the rear seats. It also had seatbelt reminder for the front occupants. While it did get ESC and speed assist system as standard, certain ADAS features like auto-emergency braking and lane assist system were optional.

The protection offered to the driver and passenger’s heads, necks, and chests was good. That said, the driver and passenger's knees showed marginal protection. The bodyshell and footwell area were rated stable.

The child seat for the three-year-old dummy was installed rearward, using ISOFIX anchorages. It was capable of preventing head exposure and offered good protection. The CRS offered full protection in case of the side impact. Some of the CRSs tested for installation failed. The SUV has ISOFIX anchorages as standard, and the marking meets Latin NCAP criteria. All seating positions were equipped with three-point seatbelts.

Hyundai Tucson In India

The India-spec Tucson is sold in two trims (Platinum and Signature) priced between Rs 27.70 lakh and Rs 34.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its competitors are the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Read More on : Hyundai Tucson Automatic