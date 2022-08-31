Modified On Aug 31, 2022 01:01 PM By Sonny for MG Gloster 2020-2022

It gets more tech, new alloys and a new paint option

New ADAS features such as rear cross traffic alert and lane change assist added.

Infotainment system now understands more voice commands and has more connected car features.

Gets new turbine-themed 19-inch alloy wheels and a new Deep Golden exterior paint option.

No further changes to the feature list, gets the same powertrain options as before.

2022 Gloster is priced from Rs 32 lakh to Rs 40.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Gloster has been given its first update in India since it launched in October 2020. It adds a few features to its ADAS suite, more connected car features, new alloys and a new colour. The updated prices (ex-showroom) for MG India’s flagship offering are as follows:

Variant 4x2 2-litre diesel AT 4x4 2-litre twin-turbo diesel AT Super Rs 32 lakh N.A. Sharp Rs 36.88 lakh N.A. Savvy# Rs 38.45 lakh Rs 40.78 lakh

# - Available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations

Its base trim is now pricier by Rs 50,000 while the top variant’s price has been hiked by Rs 1.28 lakh.

The Advanced Driver Assist System in the new Gloster now includes door opening warning, rear cross traffic alert and lane change assist. Existing ADAS features available on the full-size SUV were forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot detection and driver fatigue alert.

MG had already announced the new features for its i-SMART connected car technology such as increased voice command capabilities, Android smartwatch compatibility and more ‘helpful’ suggestions in the built-in navigation system.

The 2022 Gloster gets redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels, a theme called the British Windmill Turbine, but only in the top-spec Savvy variant. It also gets a new exterior shade called Deep Golden in addition to the existing three colour options of Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White. This new shade is reminiscent of a popular colour offered on the now discontinued Ford Endeavour and replaces the Agate Red from the Gloster’s colour palette.

MG has not made any other changes to the already feature-rich Gloster. It continues to be equipped with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation, and a 12.3-inch central infotainment display. The same two 2-litre diesel-automatic powertrains are on offer with the more powerful twin-turbo unit offering 4WD as well.

The MG Gloster continues to rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Skoda Kodiaq.

