5 Features Tata Altroz CNG Gets Over The Maruti Baleno CNG

Bookings for the Tata CNG hatchback are open and deliveries will commence next month

Tata showcased the Altroz CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 and recently opened its order books for the same, hinting at a nearing launch. The premium CNG hatchback will go head-to-head with the Maruti Baleno CNG, and by extension the Toyota Glanza CNG as well. So here is what it offers over the two:

Sunroof

Let’s start with the biggest feature addition, the sunroof. Tata just recently confirmed with a teaser that Altroz CNG will come with this addition, previewed by the Auto Expo showcase. Once the CNG hatchback is launched, it will become the only model in its segment to offer this feature.

Tata can also add a sunroof to the feature list of the petrol and diesel variants of the Altroz, making it the second model in its segment to come with a sunroof after the Hyundai i20.

Twin-Cylinder Technology

One drawback of any CNG-powered car is the loss of boot space due to a massive CNG cylinder. But Tata has developed a workaround for this problem by creating a twin-cylinder setup, where instead of one big CNG tank, two smaller ones of equal capacity will be placed below the boot bed. This way, customers will have boot space to easily store their luggage.

Direct Start In CNG Mode

While most CNG-powered cars, including the Baleno and Glanza CNG, have to start in petrol mode first and then switch to CNG, Tata’s CNG models, like the Altroz, get a feature that allows it to start directly in CNG mode. This may only be a small convenience, but one that has been missing from Maruti that has been offering CNG models for over a decade.

Rain Sensing Wiper

Higher spec variants of the Tata Altroz, XZ and above, come with premium features like a rain-sensing wiper. Since these feature-packed variants will also be available with the new CNG option, unlike competitors, the Altroz CNG will be the only one in its segment to offer it. This feature, as the name suggests, automatically actuates the wipers when the rain starts without any input from the driver, and is not offered on its Maruti and Toyota-badged rivals.

Cruise Control

Another advantage Tata has given its hatchback by offering the top variants with the CNG powertrain is that the Altroz CNG will come with cruise control, a useful feature for highway driving. While the Baleno and Glanza also have this feature, neither model gets it on its CNG variants since both offer a CNG powertrain on their mid-size variants only.

Tata is offering the CNG Altroz in four variants: XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ S, and these variants are expected to demand a premium of around Rs one lakh over the standard Altroz, prices for which range from Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

