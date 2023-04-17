Modified On Apr 17, 2023 02:35 PM By Tarun for Tata Nexon EV Max

The Dark Edition also gets some exclusive features over the regular Nexon EV Max

The Dark Edition is only available with the Nexon EV Max’s XZ+ Lux variant.

Gets a midnight black shade, charcoal grey alloys and an all-black cabin.

New features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Existing features include electric sunroof, cruise control, ventilated front seats, ESC and electronic parking brake.

Gets the same 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 453 kilometres.

Tata has introduced another model to its popular Dark Edition range, with the Nexon EV Max being the newest member. While the Nexon EV Prime already has this all-black option, the colour scheme can now be opted with the Max’s top-spec XZ+ Lux variant as well. The Nexon EV Max now retails from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Check

Variant Dark Regular Difference XZ+ Lux Rs 19.04 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 55,000 XZ+ Lux 7.2kW AC Charger Rs 19.54 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 55,000

All prices are ex-showroom

The Dark Edition commands Rs 55,000 over its corresponding variants. Compared to the XZ+ variant, it’s costlier by up to Rs 2.05 lakh.

New Features

A big addition to the Nexon EV Max that the new Dark edition has brought with it is the carmaker’s new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and over 180 voice commands in six regional languages. Since it’s the top-spec variant, one already gets niceties like electric sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, height adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and cruise control. It also comes with a 7-inch display in the instrument cluster, and connected car features with remote functions.

Dual front airbags, rear parking camera, electronic stability program, traction control, electronic parking brake, and tyre pressure monitoring system cover the safety aspects.

Exterior

The Nexon EV Max gets all the regular updates that other Dark Edition models get. It’s now finished in midnight black colour and features a satin black strip below the grille and on the window line, charcoal grey alloys and the “#Dark” badges on the fenders. You still have the blue accents which help differentiate the EV from the ICE-powered Nexon.

Interior

The cabin of the Max Dark edition has an all-black theme with gloss black finish on the dashboard. The leatherette seats and door trims also get the black treatment with tri-arrow elements. This replaces the regular version’s black and beige theme. Here too, you’ll find blue highlights signifying the car’s electrified nature.

Battery And Range

The Nexon EV Max Dark Edition gets no mechanical changes. The electric SUV continues with its same 40.5kWh battery pack and an ARAI-claimed range of 453 kilometres. Its electric motor delivers 143PS and 250Nm of performance, helping the EV sprint from nought to 100kmph in under nine seconds. The Max gets four levels of regenerative braking and three drive modes (Eco, City, Sports) to choose from.

With a 7.2kW AC charger (not standard), it can be charged in around 6.5 hours. With a 50kW DC fast charger, the Nexon EV Max takes around 56 minutes for a zero to 80 per cent top-up.

Rivals

The Mahindra XUV400 , priced from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is the sole competitor to the Nexon EV Max and offers similar performance and range. Both Indian electric SUVs are affordable alternatives to the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

